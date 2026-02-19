How to Watch Miami Seek Second-Ranked Win of the Season At No. 14 Virginia

The Miami Hurricanes (21-5, 10-3 ACC) are one of the most underrated teams in the country and are sitting in third place in the ACC standings to this point in the season.

However, they face one of their most difficult challenges of the season against No. 14 Virginia, which is out to end the Hurricanes' hopes of being ranked.

With one more win, the Canes will have won seven of their last eight games and five in a row, with two of them coming against top-25 opponents.

Miami Players to Watch: Malik Reneau

Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) drives against Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle III (42) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes' leading scorer has been on a tear, but against the Hokies, he was missing for most of the game.

"I think it was a migraine," Lucas said about Reneau's lack of minutes. "I really don't know, but it was a headache or something that was going on that kind of had them a little blurry and just couldn't deal with it. So we'll see. We tried our best to get him back out there, and then he just kind of willed himself late in the game."

He expects the 20 point scorer to be back in this important road game where he will be needed against one of the best front court teams in the country.

Virginia Player to Watch: Thijs De Ridder

Feb 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) dunks against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

One of the most underrated players in the country, and one of the least talked about freshman is the country, is the leading scorer for the Cavaliers. He is built like a truck and can fly around with the best of the best, but that doesn't stop there. De Ridder is a physical force inside and out and will be a challenge for anyone to guard.

How to Watch: Miami at No. 14 Virginia

When: Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Time Out, Cavaliers: The Cavs routed Georgia Tech on the road in another dominant victory over an ACC team. The Cavs improve their record to 23-3, led by De Ridder's 22 points, five rebounds, and three steals performance.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes won their fourth straight, defeating Virginia Tech in a nail-biting game without their leading scorer, where Tre Donaldson went for a career high 32 points and scored the last 15 points

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: