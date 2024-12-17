How to Watch: Mount St. Mary at Miami
The first of many wins to come started last game against Presbyterian for the Miami Hurricanes as they now look to string wins together with Mount St. Mary coming to town.
The Hurricanes saw a strong performance from senior guard Matthew Cleveland, who played his most complete offensive game to date going for a career-high in scoring (24).
Add along two more 20-plus point performances from Lynn Kidd and Brandon Johnson, then the Hurricanes look like the offensive unit that they set out to be at the beginning of the season.
The question now, can they continue this against t a physical team like the Mountaineers who have been in dog fights almost each night ahead of their matchup against the Hurricanes?
The Canes have a week to prepare as they look to continue their momentum before ACC play fully gets underway.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (6-4) at Miami (4-7) on Saturday Dec. 21
WHERE: Watsco Center
TV: ESPN+/ACC Network Extra at 2:00 p.m. ET
Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes snapped their seven game losing streak, as Matthew Cleveland went for his career high (24) with two other hurricanes also scoring 20 points.
Last Time, Out Mount St. Mary's: The Mountaineers are coming off a loss to Loloya Maryland to drop to 6-4 on the season. Three players where in double figures with jounir Dola Adebayo leading the team in scoring with 14.