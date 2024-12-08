Despite the Loss, Mami Freshman Jalil Bethea is Finding his Confidence
In the midst of the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team's ongoing six-game losing streak, one player has finally gotten to flash his potential as one of the best guards in the country.
For whatever reason, Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga has had an extremely short leash on five-star freshman Jalil Bethea during the first nine games of the season. One of the best shot-creating scorers rarely sees the floor and after a mistake and a missed shot, Larranaga tends to pull him instantly instead of letting the young players learn and grow through his mistakes.
Against Clemson in the opening game of conference play, Bethea was allowed to play through his mistakes and he flashed the potenial the Hurricanes need to turn this dreadful season around.
The growing star finished the game by leading the team in scoring 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3PA) and it all came within the second half.
"I feel like my performance was very well today. My teammates were able to find me in open spots and um all I needed to do is just see what I'm going and I just got comfortable after that," Bethea said.
Bethea only played 15 minutes but had he been given more or an opportunity, he could have been the full difference maker that he was becoming against the Tigers. Bethea has an understanding that most don't at his age. He knows the Hurricanes need to know how to throw out the first punch for them to have a chance in future games.
"I would say probably, just like how AJ [Staton-Mcray] said, just coming off from the jump just going at our opponent, and instead of playing the catch-up game, let the other team do that. like basically just throw the first punch," Bethea said.
They need a Deontay Wilder haymaker in their next matchup as they will take on a Tennessee team that will likely be the No. 1 team in the country in the rankings by the time Tuesday comes around.