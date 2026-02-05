How to Watch Miami Face of Against Boston College In Another Cold Road Game

Miami Basketball is at a crossroads entering February as they prepare for one of the most difficult stretches of basketball ahead of them. They have a chance to make a case for the NCAA tournament, but they also have to win convincingly over the next few weeks ahead of the ACC Tournament.

The Hurricanes' next test will be on the road against Boston College (9-13, 2-7 ACC), bolstering an 8-4 home record. While the Golden Eagles aren't the best team in the ACC (14th out of 18th), they can still cause trouble against the Canes thanks to their size.

Miami Hurricanes Players to Watch: Tru Washington

Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) drives during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Washington is a key player to watch because who knows if he is playing or not. If he is, his defensive ability will give a boost that was needed last game against, and it would get him reacclaimed in the offense again.

He has not been the best offensively, but defensively, he is a gem. He is a vital part of the future of Miami.

Boston College Player to Watch: Fred Payne

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Earl Grant talks with guard Fred Payne (5) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The team's leading scorer will face a massive challenge as he prepares to fend off the Hurricanes' defense. Payne is averaging 15 points a game and leads the team in field goal percentage. The guard is explosive and can get off the dribble with ease. Focusing on him defensively will make things harder for him.

He has a high turnover range, so that could be one of the many things the Hurricanes look to attack as they aim to increase their turnover margins.

The Canes look to get back on track ahead of playing North Carolina.

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Boston College

When: Saturday, Feb., 7 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Outing, Golden Eagles: The eagles feel in pridcitable fashion to the Duke Blue Devils who had a slow offensive night but locked up the eagles limiting them to one field goal in the first five inutes of play.

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off a bad loss against Cal where they lost thanks to the free throw battle struggles at the end of the game. Two shots rimmed in and out for the win between Shelton Henderson and Tre Donaldson.

