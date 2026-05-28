Hurricanes Basketball 2026-27 ACC Schedule Gifts Easy Home Slate vs. Monster Road Games

The Miami Hurricanes have rounded out their regular-season ACC slate, and it provides many quad-one road games, while the home slate, which sounds easy on paper, has challenges of it's own.

Head coach Jai Lucas is dragging Miami into the modern era with NIL and out-of-conference play, and this ACC schedule will provide a chance for the Canes to be a five or higher seed in the NCAA Tournament and one of the best teams in the conference this season.

One thing I will say, we are resourced," Lucas said on an apperance said on an appearance on the "Hoops HQ" basketball podcast. "I wouldn't say well compared to what we're competing against, but this is a great place. We have a lot to offer. One thing I still am big on, and it showed in this portal cycle and with the last one too, is relationships.

"You still have to have some basis of relationships with people to overcome some of the other obstacles that are out there. For us, we still lean on that a lot. Then, really it's about picking the right ones. We're a smaller roster program, so we're not going to get 13 or 15 guys and put them all on salary. We stay around 10 and really dig into the ones we believe in and the ones we trust.

With this new roster, the Canes will battle on a consistent bases looking to proven themselves as one of the best teams in the country.

Home:

Clemson

NC State

Notre Dame

SMU

Syracuse

Virginia

Wake Forest

Florida State

Pitt

Road:

Florida State

Pitt

Cal

Duke

Georgia Tech

Louisville

North Carolina

Stanford

Virginia Tech

The Hurricanes will also battle in four massive games outside of conference to start the season.

The Hurricanes' first game of the season will be against the 2024 National Championship Florida, then they will travel to play in the Players Era 16 Tournament, they will likely host the ACC/SEC Challenge, and will battle Texas in Houston.

This season, the Hurricanes are looking to make a national statement. Last season was a good start, but with the lack of ranked teams on their schedule, they were able to be under the radar for most of the season. With these matchups and opportunities, the Canes and Jai Lucas want to show that there is more than just a scrappy team down in Coral Gables.

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