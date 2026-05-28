Hurricanes Basketball 2026-27 ACC Schedule Gifts Easy Home Slate vs. Monster Road Games
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The Miami Hurricanes have rounded out their regular-season ACC slate, and it provides many quad-one road games, while the home slate, which sounds easy on paper, has challenges of it's own.
Head coach Jai Lucas is dragging Miami into the modern era with NIL and out-of-conference play, and this ACC schedule will provide a chance for the Canes to be a five or higher seed in the NCAA Tournament and one of the best teams in the conference this season.
One thing I will say, we are resourced," Lucas said on an apperance said on an appearance on the "Hoops HQ" basketball podcast. "I wouldn't say well compared to what we're competing against, but this is a great place. We have a lot to offer. One thing I still am big on, and it showed in this portal cycle and with the last one too, is relationships.
"You still have to have some basis of relationships with people to overcome some of the other obstacles that are out there. For us, we still lean on that a lot. Then, really it's about picking the right ones. We're a smaller roster program, so we're not going to get 13 or 15 guys and put them all on salary. We stay around 10 and really dig into the ones we believe in and the ones we trust.
With this new roster, the Canes will battle on a consistent bases looking to proven themselves as one of the best teams in the country.
Home:
Clemson
NC State
Notre Dame
SMU
Syracuse
Virginia
Wake Forest
Florida State
Pitt
Road:
Florida State
Pitt
Cal
Duke
Georgia Tech
Louisville
North Carolina
Stanford
Virginia Tech
The Hurricanes will also battle in four massive games outside of conference to start the season.
The Hurricanes' first game of the season will be against the 2024 National Championship Florida, then they will travel to play in the Players Era 16 Tournament, they will likely host the ACC/SEC Challenge, and will battle Texas in Houston.
This season, the Hurricanes are looking to make a national statement. Last season was a good start, but with the lack of ranked teams on their schedule, they were able to be under the radar for most of the season. With these matchups and opportunities, the Canes and Jai Lucas want to show that there is more than just a scrappy team down in Coral Gables.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5