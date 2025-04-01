All Hurricanes

Indiana Transfer Malik Reneau Lists Miami in Top Five

The Miami Hurricanes are on track to land one of the top transfer portal players, Malik Reneau, as the Miami native lists the Hurricanes in his top five schools.

Justice Sandle

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) celebrates during the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) celebrates during the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 8, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Time / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes basketball team continues to trend in the direction of many top players from the transfer portal and in the high school rankings.

It is beginning to heat up for the Hurricanes, as Jai Lucas has contacted former Indiana Hooiser big man Malik Reneau. Because of Lucas's work, he has listed Miami among his top five schools in his latest breakdown of schools.

He also list Michign, Auburn, Arkansas, and USC alongside the Hurricanes.

What makes this interesting is his connection to Miami. He was a native here and played prep ball at Montverde Academy, which has been a factory for NBA stars and lists some of the best recruits in the country. Reneau was one of those top recruits and, as a junior, averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assist a game this season.

Now with the Hurricanes, he could have an entirely new role compared to last season as one of the veteran guys in a locker room who knows how to buy in and play the right way. What is also better is that Jai Lucas is going after players that are in the power four conference. Last season, the Hurricanes attracted a lot of mid-major players that looked like standouts but were complete busts on the roster.

Getting players with experience and some NCAA tournament experience would be a step in the right direction for the program that Lucas wants to build. He still has an entire roster to feel out, and it seems like he is going the Mario Cristobal method of working well with high school recruiting and filling in holes from the transfer portal.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

