Will Isaiah Wong Help Hurricanes Make Another Postseason Run?

MIAMI – The Miami Hurricanes should be excited for next season because star guard Isaiah Wong will return to play for his fourth season. It will be a great opportunity for Wong to improve his NBA Draft Stock after previously declaring for the NBA Draft and working out with the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder. He recently announced his return.

Through his first 3 seasons, the 6’3”, 185-pound Miami guard by way of Trenton (N.J.) Monsignor Bonner has put up 1,268 points, ranking No. 23 all-time in scoring for the Hurricanes. The Canes recently made the Elite 8 in the March Madness Tournament and they lost to the Kansas Jayhawks, the eventual 2022 NCAA National Champions.

During the 37 games Wong played for the Hurricanes this past season, 19 times he scored 15 or more points. Wong also rebounded well by way of securing four or more rebounds 23 times. A player with his overall consistency as a scorer and rebounder will definitely help the Hurricanes again next season. It’s also why Miami accomplished what it did during the 2021-2022 season.

The two-time All-ACC selection was a huge part of Miami’s run in the ACC Tournament with averages of 15.3 ppg and 45.2% from the field. During March Madness, Wong performed well and averaged 16.3 ppg and 43.3% from the field. His best performances in the tournament were 22 and 21 points respectively, while knocking off USC and Auburn.

Although key contributors Kameron Mcgusty, Sam Wardenburger, and Charlie Moore have graduated from Miami, two-time All ACC Coach of the Year Jim Larranaga has made sure to reload the Canes roster.

The Canes added Kansas State standout guard Nijel Pack along with Arkansas State Forward Norchad Omier from the Transfer Portal. Pack averaged 17.4 ppg 45.5% from the field and Norchad Omier averaged 17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game while shooting 63.2% from the field. There’s also starting guard Jordan Miller, who averaged 10 points and 5.9 rebounds last season.

With such a well-rounded group of playmakers, the Hurricanes have a chance to be a formidable opponent for any team that it takes on. Just the combination of Pack and Wong in the backcourt will be difficult for teams to handle. Combining them with Omier inside, as well as Miller, Miami is going to be a really good college basketball team once again.

Can the Hurricanes make it all the way to the Final Four with this group? It’s definitely possible. Having Wong in the backcourt will definitely be an important factor for that chance to take place. He’s a great asset to Miami Basketball.

