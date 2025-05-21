Jai Lucas and Miami Basketball Projected To Land Another Five-Star Recruit
Jai Lucas has been unstoppable since he stepped foot in Coral Gables, and he is trying his best to get some of the top talent in the country to be a Miami Hurricane.
Now there is a new projection for him, the land of another five-star recruit from the 2026 class in Miami native power forward Caleb Gaskins.
Gaskins is a top-15 recruit in the country and the consensus No. 1 overall player out of Florida in the 2026 class.
Lucas's mission statement when he first arrived in Miami was to keep the best talent in the state, and he is working his way to making that happen quickly. Looking at the roster for this season, almost every player has some roots in Florida.
The Hurricanes had a great look at him at the EYBL circuit this past weekend, where he dominated averaging 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He has a game that translates well to the college level and may even go further.
Lucas is continuing to return to the Montverde pipeline of players that have sent some of the best new talent into the NBA over recent years. Now he has a few talented players of his own that he will try and bring to the Hurricanes to rebuild after an all-time terrible season last year. This is also a great chance for them to turn the narrative around and return to the Final Four form that the school was in just two long seasons ago.