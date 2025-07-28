Jordan Miller Returns To the LA Clippers on Two-Way Deal
The all-time Miami Hurricane great has found his way back on the Los Angles Clippers as Jordan Miller signs a new two-way deal for the Canes.
Miller continues to show flashes of brilliance during summer league like last season, and is rewarded again with a two-way contract per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 6-foot-5 wing played 37 games for the Clippers last season, averaging 4.1 PPG, while being a dominant force in the G-League
Miller played in the Summer League in Las Vegas for the Clippers, averaging 22 PPG and 7.8 RPG, while being named to the All-Summer League First Team. Of players at the Summer League who played in all five games, Miller led them in scoring.
This also comes after the Clippers waived Miller earlier during the summer to make room for Bradley Beal in a trade with the Phoenix Suns. He is still a promising talent who showed he can give quality minutes after another season of development in the league.
He is a talented player that the Clippers won't let go of that easily. This team is now loaded with tons of wing players that he can learn under, and if he buys himself some time, the Clippers have one of the oldest rosters in the league. Soon, they will be looking for new, fresh players to take charge and take over. Miller could be that player.
