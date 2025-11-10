All Hurricanes

Live Updates as Miami takes on Stetson Before No. 10 Florida

The Hurricanes are set to face Stetson in the third game of the season.

Justice Sandle

Nov 3, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) drives to the basket against the Jacksonville Dolphins during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) drives to the basket against the Jacksonville Dolphins during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes (2-0) are back in action for another home game before they head to a neutral site to take on the reigning national champions.

That's another game for the Hurricanes to pay attention to once they face the Stetson Hatters in their third game of the season.

The Jai Lucas era has started impressively, but there are still areas for improvement. The Hurricanes played their best game of the season against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Defensively, they were physical and sound, while the offense also started to come along.

Read More: Jai Lucas Explains Why He is "Not Satisfied" with 40 Point Victory over Bethune-Cookman

Miami's Key Player: Tru Washington

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball