Jai Lucas Thinks Tru Washington Can Be One Of The Best Defenders In College Basketball
Miami Hurricanes basketball head coach Jai Lucas has high expectations for junior guard Tru Washington.
The 6-foot-4 guard from Arizona transferred this season after two years of playing for the University of New Mexico. Washington is averaging 12.5 points per game in just two regular season games, but there's another stat Washington has shined in that Lucas wants to see more of.
Washington has collected seven steals in just two dominant games this season. In just 24 minutes, Washington collected four of those seven steals Thursday night against the 40-point blowout win against Bethune-Cookman. Fans have some insight now as to what might have motivated Washington's strong defensive effort.
Jai Lucas challenged Tru Washington
Senior forward Malik Reneau and senior center Ernest Udeh Jr. have led the charge in both of Miami's convincing regular season victories, but its Washington who head coach Jai Lucas has extremely high expectations for. Lucas explained how he challenged Washington and what results came out of the challenge.
"The one thing that I did, I challenged Tru Washington because I think he can be one of the best defensive guards in the country and they have a kid on their team Arterio Morris, who I recruited when I was at Texas...and you know, that was his [Washington's] cover. 1 for 13, negative 27."- Jai Lucas on challenging Tru Washington
Lucas gave Washington an assignment and he stepped up to the challenge. Arterio Morris was Washington's defensive assignment and it resulted in an inefficient shooting performance from the Wildcats guard.
Lucas thinks Washington can be an elite defender
Washington's head coach went out of his way to applaud his efforts against Morris and the rest of Bethune-Cookman. Lucas disclosed that challenging Washington came with letting him know he can be a top-tier defender.
"So you know, just getting Tru in that mindset because I do think he can be one of the best defensive guards in the country."- Jai Lucas on Washington's potential
To compliment his strong defensive performance, Washington has also contributed to the offensive side of the ball in an impactful way. The junior guard is shooting 8-for-14 from the field and is shooting 3-for-6 from three-point range. Washington is also shooting 6-for-8 from the free throw line through the first two games of the season, indicating an aggressive playstyle on both sides of the court.
If Washington can play this way consistently, he'll develop the two-way identity and muscle memory NBA scouts find really attractive in this modern age of basketball.
