Live Updates for Thanksgiving Hoops Between No. 9 BYU and Miami
After a dominant win over Delaware State, the Miami Hurricanes are looking to get their first massive win in the Jai Lucas era. They will face their second top-10 team in the country this season, No. 9 BYU, which has a projected top-three NBA Draft pick waiting to cause havoc.
The Hurricanes will need to have their star players play to a level they did not against No. 10 Florida. The Canes are looking to make a statement and have a reason for people to believe in the program once again. It will take some time to build, but with a victory over the Cougars, it can be done.
The Canes are looking to be as healthy as possible as they enter this game. They have been struggling with health as they have been missing two of their starters over the past few games. Tru Washington is one of the best defensive guards in the country, averaging three steals a game, while Ernest Udeh Jr controls traffic in the paint for the Canes.
This will be the Canes' second game on ESPN this season, with a new view on their roster back on display during ESPN's Feast Week on Thanksgiving Day at 5:00 p.m. eastern.
MIami Player to Watch: Malik Reneau
The leading scorer for the Hurricanes is coming off a 10-10 performance against Delaware State. He looks to continue that performance and bounce back from his rough night against the Gators. He finished that game 8-23 with the Gator front court causing him trouble. He is the engine that keeps the Hurricanes going as they press forward with him as their leading scorer.
BYU Player to Watch: AJ Dybantsa
He has been the talk of the college basketball world since his debut, and it is for good reason. Dybantsa is averaging 20 ppg, 6.6 rpg, and shooting 54 percent from the field. As a raw athlete, he will be the best player on the court night in and night out, and against the Canes, he looks to beat them out as well.
How to Watch: Miami at No. 9 BYUEmpty heading
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the BYU Cougars
When: 5:00 p.m. ET
Where: State Farm Field House, Kissimmee, Fla.
TV: ESPN
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.