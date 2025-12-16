Live Updates for the Battle of the 305 between Miami Basketball and FIU

Pregame:

The Hurricanes are dealing with a ton of injuries so anything is positive when Shelton Henderson is warming up with the team.

Shelton Henderson is warming up. Let’s see if his will be in the starting lineup pic.twitter.com/odlVZ56KQY — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) December 16, 2025

The Miami Hurricanes (9-2) are riding on a four-game win streak and look to extend it against the FIU Panthers. However, the Panthers are riding on a three-game win streak of their own. It will be a "war," and the Canes are preparing for it.

After defeating UL Monroe 109-74, the Hurricanes still look to get healthier. There hasn't been much to look at for the Canes, with most of their rotation being injured; some players are still playing at a high level.

Malik Reneau is playing at the All-American level that has lifted the Canes this season. He is averaging 20 points a game and has started to become more consistent. Tre Donaldson just recorded his second double-double in a row, while Ernest Udeh added on a double-double, becoming a scoring threat for the Canes.

The Hurricanes are playing like a team that is comfortably in the NCAA Tournament, but there is still a lot of game left to get them comfortable enough to be called that good.

Miami Hurricanes Player to Watch: Tre Donaldson

The Michigan transfer has started to get comfortable in this Hurricanes offense. He is coming off another double-double as his guard continues to grow. Donaldson has been attacking the paint with a purpose and has found open players around the flow because of it. He is starting to show off some swagger in his play now, as he continues to grow as a true point guard.

FIU Panthers Player to Watch: Corey Stephenson

The Panthers' leading scorer has played great basketball over the season. He is averaging 17.5 points and eight rebounds. He is a near double-double machine, but that will not slow him down in the paint. He will have a fun battle against Malik Reneau as the big men clash head-to-head.

How to Watch: FIU at Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and FIU Panthers

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCN+/ESPN+

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last time out, FIU Panthers: The Panthers are coming off it's third straight win in a row, downing Jacksonville 88-65. FIU had four players in double figures, leading ahead.

Last Time Out, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes handle business against UL-Monroe with six players scoring in double figures.

Series Miami 11, FIU 1: The Hurricanes have dominated the series against the Panthers, losing the last seven games in a row against UM.

