Long Time Miami Basketball Assistant Coach Suddenly Passes Away

Temple University is deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of assistant men's basketball coach Bill Courtney.

"I am shocked and heartbroken by the tragic news and passing of my close friend Bill Courtney," said Temple head coach Adam Fisher. "Bill made such a big impact on our program in such a short time. He was one of the most respected coaches in the country - thoughtful, prepared, and deeply committed to the game and to winning the right way. Bill made every program he touched better, and his loss is felt profoundly by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bill's family during this extremely difficult time."

Throughout his career, Courtney was widely respected for his knowledge of the game and his success across multiple programs. He coached in nine postseason tournaments - including three NCAA Tournaments, four NITs, and two CBI appearances - and held assistant coaching roles at American, Bowling Green, George Mason, Providence, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and DePaul. From 2010 to 2016, he served as head coach at Cornell University.

"I was shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of coach Bill Courtney," Vice President/Debbie & Stanley Lefkowitz '65 Director of Athletics Arthur Johnson said. "In the short time that he has been part of the Temple family, I saw the impact that he had on our program with the joy that exuded from him on and off the court. He will be missed by his immediate family, his Temple basketball family, and the greater basketball community."

A native of Alexandria, Virginia, Courtney was a standout collegiate player at Bucknell University, earning All-Patriot League honors and graduating in 1992 with a degree in education. He was inducted into the Bucknell Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007 and remains among the program's all-time leaders in points and assists.

Courtney joined the Temple men's basketball staff in June 2025, bringing more than 30 years of collegiate coaching experience to the Owls. Prior to Temple, he spent five seasons with the University of Miami, where he helped guide the Hurricanes to three NCAA Tournament appearances - including a 2023 Final Four run - and served as interim head coach for the final 19 games of the 2024-25 season following the retirement of Jim Larrañaga.

Courtesy of Temple Basketball

