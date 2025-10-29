Major Takeaways from Miami Basketball Final Open Practice Before Season Opener
CORAL GABLES — The season is near for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team. The team has started to gel together, but there are still ways to go with less than a week ahead of the opening game of the season against Jacksonville on Nov. 3.
However, this season feels different than last. There was a sense of dread going into the year last year, even with the amount of talent around. This season, there is a glow about this team that could lift it to a possible NCAA Tournament berth.
That is not to look too far ahead. The Canes are still trying to find their true identity, but there are signs of a good-to-great team ahead of this college basketball season.
The Growth of the Freshman Duo
Remember the names Shelton Henderson and Donte Allen. Those two freshmen have the potential to be great this season. Lucas speaks fondly of them already, but to see them fully practice was another thing.
Henderson has the size of a pro already, but still lacks some of the touch. It will come as they get deeper into games, and he is not afraid of challenging himself to play better. The same goes for Allen.
He will be a defensive menace this season, and he will be a reliable shooter for the team. He takes timely shots and elevates, and finishes at the rim. Both will be fun to watch.
Miami's Defense could be Elite
This team was living and dying by their defense and transition scoring in the last part of their practice. They were running the final 10 minutes of a game simulation, and it was hard for either side to score. Consistent tips and close-outs were making it hard for anyone to score.
They can use this to generate offense in transition, but the size they have will be beneficial for the future. Standouts were the freshman mentioned before and Georgia transfer Jordyn Kee. The defensive guard play will be outstanding this season.
Still a ways to go Offensively
There were some flashes of great plays for the Hurricanes' offense, but there is still some time for them to gel. Lucas doesn't have starters officially announced, so he is still playing around with different lineups.
Offensively, the team will be run by Tre Donaldson. He will be the starting point guard, and the other two likely starters will be their veteran players, Ernest Udeh Jr., and Malik Reneau. The three-man game between the three of them was a highlight, but there is still more to work out.
