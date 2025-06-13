Meet Miami's Top Recruits Under Jai Lucas
Grading Miami's First Roster under Jai Lucas
How does this batch of recruits stack up with the rest?
The verdict is in for Miami's first recruiting class under Jai Lucas. CBS Sports gave his first batch of recruits a C+. This class features transfers who were once top recruits out of high school. With summer in full swing and college basketball a few months away, let's take a closer look at the different members of this class.
Tre Donaldson: An experienced point guard with prior stops at Auburn and Michigan, Donaldson gives Miami a solid perimeter option as he's averaged 39 percent from three in his career. Last season, he averaged over 11 points, four assists, and three rebounds per game as a Wolverine.
Malik Reneau: Reneau is a former top prospect who shot better than 55% from the floor at Indiana. He comes off a season where he averaged 13.3 points and five assists per game. Reneau's three-point shooting should help space the floor and give his teammates more open looks.
Shelton Henderson: Henderson is a 5-star prospect expected to have an immediate impact. He averaged 21 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in high school. At 6'7" and 221 pounds, he will be a challenge for smaller point guards to handle. Averaging over seven rebounds per game in high school makes it clear he will be there to help out down low when needed.
Timotej Malovec: Malovec is a European player who found his way onto the Slovakian National team. He averaged 8.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game at the 2025 European Championships.
Salih Altuntas: At 6-10, Altuntas is an imposing figure who will greatly improve Miami's interior defense. He averaged 10.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in Turkey's second division. Injuries are a cause for concern because he struggled with them last year. If he can stay healthy, however, he should provide stability in the post whenever called upon.
Miami added a strong group of players to their roster who will help them compete in the tough ACC next year. The biggest reason their grade is a C+ is a lack of proven depth throughout the roster. The production of this recruiting class will be essential if Jai Lucas wants to make a name for himself with the Hurricanes. However, he has several tough ACC programs to face in Duke and UNC, among others. Will Lucas succeed? The season starts in November. Stay tuned until then.