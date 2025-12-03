Ole Miss Leaves A Lane for Miami's First Road Win Since January 2024 in ACC/SEC Challenge
For the first time since Jan. 24, 2024, the Miami Hurricanes (7-2) have won a road game, and it comes when the ACC needed it most against the Ole Miss Rebels (5-3), defeating them 75-66.
Not only was this a massive win for the program, but it was also a wake-up game for one of the Hurricanes' star players.
However, Miami started the game poorly. Five quick minutes and five quick turnovers stifled the Canes in the early goings against the Rebels. It was sloppy both ways with questionable fouls and non-calls all the same, but soon the Hurricanes started to settle in.
It started with Shelton Henderson. The five-star freshman has been rechallenged time and time again by head coach Jai Lucas to take that step to be the player that he needed to be, and against the Rebels, his sleeper agent activated.
He crashed the boards, attacked the rim, and even chirped back and forth with some of the students in the Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. He did everything he could to have a career night, and he did.
Henderson finished with a career-high 18 points, nearing a double-double with nine rebounds, five assists, and two monster blocks in response to the nagging Rebels faithful. He was just the Energizer Bunny for the Canes, as his energy was passed around like the 15 total assists the team had.
That sparked the Hurricanes to flex their offensive capabilities in the first half, shooting 8-15 from beyond the arc, sparking the Rebels in every area of the game. Moreover, defensively was where the Canes made their money.
As the season goes on, the country will get so used to what Tru Washington is doing that his defensive performances will become numbing. Jai Lucas challenged him to be one of the best defensive guards in the country, and he took it to heart.
Washington finished the game second in scoring with 17 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Tre Donaldson also played outstandingly, leaning more into his leadership role as a guard, guiding this team to victory.
What was better was that they didn't need Malik Reneau to score 20 points to win. UM's big man finished with 15 points, six rebounds, three stocks, but had four of those five early turnovers in the opening minutes. He eventually settled, as did the team.
The Hurricanes will now return home to face Southern Miss in another out of conference matchup on Dec. 6.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.