Miami Seeks to Sweep West Coast Visitor Stand Against California: Live Updates

The Miami Hurricanes overcame some of their biggest obstacles of the season, battling back in a late-night clash to defeat the Stanford Cardinal, winning their second game in a row. Now they look to continue in the final home game before they head back on the road against California.

The Canes have spent the last two games trying new lineups to try and find a spark from the bench. Freshman Dante Allen has become a starting piece who has added a spark to the team. Now the Hurricanes look to continue finding ways to use him more.

"You know, I'm just trying to find ways to give us some scoring off the bench and put guys in with different lineups, just within the flow of the game, like the way our team has built the way our roster is built, the guys are gonna play their minutes," Lucas said after the Stanford Victory." Like, it doesn't matter, you know, Tru's still end up playing his 26 minutes. Dante, his 25 minutes.

"I'm just trying to find something that gives us some pop at that between the 12-minute and five-minute mark of the first half. Somebody who can come in with some energy and give us some kind of scoring punch with Malik is out, or when Trey's out, or Sheldon's out. She's trying to figure some things out, and we'll keep tweaking it and try to find out what works."

Now the Hurricanes look to defeat the Golden Bears, with a new look lineup and a chance to start pushing into the top 25.

Who: Miami Hurricanes and California Golden Bears

When: Saturday, Jan 31, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Outing, Golden Bears: In the first game of two on the road in Florida, the Bears fell short to Florida State in a close battle that came down to the last minute. They were getting dominated from the beginning, but found ways to get back into their offensive groove at the end of the game.

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes came down from nine under 10 minutes in the first half before they closed the game 10-12 from the free throw line.

Pregame:

