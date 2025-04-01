Miami and Villanova Set to Battle Over Former Indiana Commit Harun Zrno
The Miami Hurricanes are still looking at high school recruits, and one has officially scheduled his visit with the new head coach, Jai Lucas.
Former Indiana commit Harun Zrno has set his official visit day with Miami, as he will be in Coral Gables on April 18th, reports Arman Jovic.
Zrno had been committed to the Hoosiers since January when Mike Woodson was still the head coach of the historic program. The Hoosiers have a new head coach, and now the Hurricanes will try and scoop one of the best overseas prospects in the past five years.
The 6-foot-6 guard plays for Slavija Istocno Sarajevo in Bosnia’s Division I, where he averaged 20.4 points on 48% 3-point shooting, along with 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, according to Arman Jovic of PDT Scouting.
He is also scheduled to visit the Villanova Wildcats on April 21. The Wildcats recently hired former Maryland head coach Kevin Willard to lead the program back to national championship contenders. He is coming off a run in the NCAA Tournament where he took the Terrapins to their first Sweet 16 since 2017 and coached a lottery pick in big man Derik Queen.
It will be the first real recruiting battle as Hurricanes head coach for Lucas, who is looking to retool the roster back into a top 10 class or maybe something even higher. He will work the high school ranks and the college transfer portal to rebuild the roster of the Hurricanes and try to rebound from the nightmare season that was. Getting the commitment of one of the top recruits would be a great first step.