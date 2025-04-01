All Hurricanes

Miami and Villanova Set to Battle Over Former Indiana Commit Harun Zrno

The Miami Hurricanes have scheduled an official visit for one of the top overseas recruits Harun Zrno but is also scheduled to visit Villanova as well.

Justice Sandle

New Miami Hurricanes Head Coach Jai Lucas in Miami Gear.
New Miami Hurricanes Head Coach Jai Lucas in Miami Gear. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes are still looking at high school recruits, and one has officially scheduled his visit with the new head coach, Jai Lucas.

Former Indiana commit Harun Zrno has set his official visit day with Miami, as he will be in Coral Gables on April 18th, reports Arman Jovic.

Zrno had been committed to the Hoosiers since January when Mike Woodson was still the head coach of the historic program. The Hoosiers have a new head coach, and now the Hurricanes will try and scoop one of the best overseas prospects in the past five years.

The 6-foot-6 guard plays for Slavija Istocno Sarajevo in Bosnia’s Division I, where he averaged 20.4 points on 48% 3-point shooting, along with 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, according to Arman Jovic of PDT Scouting.

He is also scheduled to visit the Villanova Wildcats on April 21. The Wildcats recently hired former Maryland head coach Kevin Willard to lead the program back to national championship contenders. He is coming off a run in the NCAA Tournament where he took the Terrapins to their first Sweet 16 since 2017 and coached a lottery pick in big man Derik Queen.

It will be the first real recruiting battle as Hurricanes head coach for Lucas, who is looking to retool the roster back into a top 10 class or maybe something even higher. He will work the high school ranks and the college transfer portal to rebuild the roster of the Hurricanes and try to rebound from the nightmare season that was. Getting the commitment of one of the top recruits would be a great first step.

Read More Basketball News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball