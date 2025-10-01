All Hurricanes

Miami Announces ACC Tip Off Attendees

ACC Basketball is near and Miami basketball has announced their attendees for 2025 ACC Tipoff.

Justice Sandle

New Miami Hurricanes Seniors Malik Reneau (5), Tre Donaldson (3), and Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) are posing for media day.
Take a look around at the Miami Hurricanes men's and women's basketball programs. There are new faces all over, and what a perfect way to get to know who the new faces are with the 2025 ACC Tipoff.

 The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday the basketball student-athletes selected by its 18 league schools to attend the 2025 ACC Tipoff, which will be held October 6-8 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The women’s event will be held on Monday, October 6, and Tuesday, October 7, while the men’s will begin on Tuesday, October 7, and conclude on Wednesday, October 8.ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D, will participate in the Commissioner’s Forum at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 7.

Women's Basketball:

  • Head Coach Tricia Cullop
  • Ra Shaya Kyle
  • Gal Raviv

The Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team is only returning two players, but Cullop has brought in a top 10 recruiting class and a top 15 transfer class. This is a different team than last season, and a new standard is being set and held by the head coach.

Kyle is a Florida transfer who had a double-double in half of the games she played all season. The former five-star athlete led Florida in field goal percentage in her junior and senior years.

Raviv is one of the most interesting prospects in all of women's college basketball this season. She is a star that is ready to take off after being named the 2025 MAAC Player of the Year, 2025 MAAC Rookie of the Year, 2025 ECAC Rookie of the Year, while averaging of 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.4 steals

Men's Basketball:

  • Head Coach Jai Lucas
  • Tre Donaldson
  • Malik Reneau
  • Ernest Udeh Jr.

Lucas is excited about this season with his new players and new culture starting to take place. He is coming to ACC Tipoff with his veteran leadership of transfer players Donaldson, Reneau, and Udeh.

During their practice availability, it was clear that there were clear vocal and emotional leaders within the team. There is a confidence and swagger about them that is hard to replicate, as Lucas looks to restore this program to a national championship contender.

ACC Network will be live from ACC Tipoff for three days of expansive coverage from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage.

