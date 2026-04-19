Miami Basketball Adds A Conference Player of the Year From the Transfer Portal

The transfer portal continues to work wonders for the Miami Hurricanes as they add their third addition to the roster, being constructed by Jai Lucas.

Lucas knew he needed more scoring options compared to last season. He adds another scoring big man, DeSean Goode, formerly of Robert Morris.

Goode, the reigning Horizon League Player of the Year, averaged 15.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game with needed splits from the field. (62.9% FG, 57.1% 3PT, 76.3% FT) last season. He also dished out 1.4 assists a game.

This comes with the addition of Acaden Lewis and Somto Cyril, who all committed first with the Canes.

Goode plays like a big man even if he is only 6-foot-8. He uses his size to his advantage and battles inside the paint while also knowing down his shots. His three-point shooting is outstanding, and he throws up at least two a game. Those are critical needs that the Hurricanes needed this season.

With the addition of Horizon Player of the Year, Lucas continues to build a solid basketball team entering next season. He is hitting on key depth pieces that will help rotate players in and out of the lineup. Not only does he have size, but he has one of the bigger teams in the league.

Size was the most important part of this offseason for for lucas and shooting. Having players and understanding what he needs was the next step to competing for more than just a Round of 32 appearance.

The Miami Hurricanes also have a top-five transfer portal class in the country. They are the second-highest in the ACC, only behind Louisville.

The Canes finished in third place in the ACC last season; however, the top was clearly defined by Duke. The Hurricanes search to reach those heights with these latest additions to the roster. The Canes want to compete for more, and they use the transfer portal for it.

Projected Roster for the 2026-27 season:

Starters:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Caleb Gaskins

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Marcus Allen

DeSean Good

Portal

Portal

Portal

Portal

Portal

Transfers Out:

Tru Washington — Providence

John Laboy — Portal

Traveyon Maddox — Portal

Jordyn Kee — Portal

Noam Dovrat — Portal

Salih Altuntas — Portal

Timo Malovec — Portal

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