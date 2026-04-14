Miami's Starting Lineup Solidified with Latest Transfer Portal Addition
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The Miami Hurricanes continue to remain lowkey with transfer portal additions, but that hasn't changed what Jai Lucas wants to do with the team this upcoming season. Lucas wants dogs, and he adds another one from the portal.
Miami lands the commitment of star Villanova guard Acaden Lewis. He was named to the All-Big East Second Team and was the runner-up for Big East Freshman of the Year.
Before guard Dante Allen decommitted from the Wildcats, he and Lewis would have been teammates, and now that idea is coming to life.
Lewis originally declared for the NBA Draft but also entered his name into the transfer portal.
"To the Villanova fans, thank you for all of the love this year.” Lewis said in an Instagram post.” Y’all did your thing. It was an honor connecting, building and getting to know many of you. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2026 NBA draft, while maintaining my college eligibility and entering the transfer portal.”
Now with the Hurricanes, he looks to improve his draft stock along with others on the team.
Last season, the star guard averaged 12.2 points with a team-high 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He is the combination of Tru Washington and Tre Donaldson, both players the Hurricanes lost to the eligibility and the transfer portal.
Lewis also set two freshman program records with the Wildcats for assists (176) and steals (63).
This addition will round out the starting lineup for the Canes; they still need a new bench, with only Marcus Allen returning. Miami, defensively, will continue to be one of the best teams in the country; now it is up to them, shooting-wise, to have that addition and impact from the bench and in the starting lineup.
In the starting rotation, there is no clear sniper, but with how Lewis can play make, anyone could do that with some time in the offseason with better shooting.
Projected Roster for the 2026-27 season:
Starters:
1. Acaden Lewis
2. Dante Allen
3. Shelton Henderson
4. Caleb Gaskins
5. Somto Cyril
Bench:
Marcus Allen
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Transfers Out:
Tru Washington — Providence
John Laboy — Portal
Traveyon Maddox — Portal
Jordyn Kee — Portal
Noam Dovrat — Portal
Salih Altuntas — Portal
Timo Malovec — Portal
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5