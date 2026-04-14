Miami's Starting Lineup Solidified with Latest Transfer Portal Addition

The Miami Hurricanes continue to remain lowkey with transfer portal additions, but that hasn't changed what Jai Lucas wants to do with the team this upcoming season. Lucas wants dogs, and he adds another one from the portal.

Miami lands the commitment of star Villanova guard Acaden Lewis. He was named to the All-Big East Second Team and was the runner-up for Big East Freshman of the Year.

Before guard Dante Allen decommitted from the Wildcats, he and Lewis would have been teammates, and now that idea is coming to life.

Mar 7, 2026; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Duke Brennan (24) reacts with guard Acaden Lewis (55) against the Xavier Musketeers in the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Lewis originally declared for the NBA Draft but also entered his name into the transfer portal.

"To the Villanova fans, thank you for all of the love this year.” Lewis said in an Instagram post.” Y’all did your thing. It was an honor connecting, building and getting to know many of you. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2026 NBA draft, while maintaining my college eligibility and entering the transfer portal.”

Now with the Hurricanes, he looks to improve his draft stock along with others on the team.

Last season, the star guard averaged 12.2 points with a team-high 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He is the combination of Tru Washington and Tre Donaldson, both players the Hurricanes lost to the eligibility and the transfer portal.

Acaden Lewis is a mixture of Tre Donaldson and Tru Washington and coming from one of the most physical conferences in the country. Perfect get for Miami — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) April 14, 2026

Lewis also set two freshman program records with the Wildcats for assists (176) and steals (63).

This addition will round out the starting lineup for the Canes; they still need a new bench, with only Marcus Allen returning. Miami, defensively, will continue to be one of the best teams in the country; now it is up to them, shooting-wise, to have that addition and impact from the bench and in the starting lineup.

In the starting rotation, there is no clear sniper, but with how Lewis can play make, anyone could do that with some time in the offseason with better shooting.

Projected Roster for the 2026-27 season:

Starters:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Caleb Gaskins

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Marcus Allen

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Transfers Out:

Tru Washington — Providence

John Laboy — Portal

Traveyon Maddox — Portal

Jordyn Kee — Portal

Noam Dovrat — Portal

Salih Altuntas — Portal

Timo Malovec — Portal

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