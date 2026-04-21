Does Miami Basketball's Transfer Class Make Them an Early Top 10 Team in the Country?

Two weeks removed from Michigan winning the National Championship, the path for the 2026-27 season is being paved.

Some will return as powerhouses, as others rise from the ashes of one of the worst seasons in program history. The Miami Hurricanes are back as a notable basketball school after year one with Jai Lucas, and are preparing for year two after the round of 32 appearance in his debut.

Moreover, he retained his star player and has attacked the transfer portal as the recruiter that he is. He has already moved the needle, adding three players to next season's roster: Villanova transfer Acaden Lewis, Georgia transfer Somoto Cyril, and Robert Morris transfer DeSean Goode.

Jai Lucas on Two Top-25 Player Additions:

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas calls a play during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

On Acaden Lewis...

“Acaden is a true point guard who makes everyone around him better,” Lucas said. “His feel for the game, his ability to create for others, and his competitiveness on both ends really stood out to us. He’s proven he can produce at a high level, and we’re excited about what he brings to our program.”

On Somto Cyril...

“Somto is someone who fits exactly how we want to play,” Lucas said. “He is a game-changer on the defensive end and someone who immediately elevates our presence at the rim. He is one of the most disruptive players in the country, and offensively, he is incredibly efficient.”

Furthermore, with this roster, he has a top-five transfer portal class, instantly putting the team as one of the best in the country even without a full roster.

Those additions, along with the return of Shelton Henderson, Dante Allen, and Marcus Allen, along with five-star freshman Caleb Gaskins, have given Miami all the tools to be one of the best teams in the country to start the season.

There is no reason not to believe they might even be a top-10 team when all rosters are filled out. When teams were set in stone last season, four of the top 10 teams were ranked in the top five of the 2025 transfer portal rankings. Miami could be the next one to follow suit with more additions on the way.

The transfer portal entry period is now closed as others began to settle into new lives with new teams.

Transfer Portal Class Rankings:

(As of April 21)

1. Louisville

2. Texas

3. Indiana

4. Tennessee

5. Miami

6. Providence

7. Villanova

8. Xavier

9. Missouri

10. Alabama

11. Houston

12. Maryland

13. UCLA

14. Pitt

15. South Carolina

16. Iowa State

17. Cincinnati

18. Ole Miss

19. Creighton

20. DePaul

T21. Kentucky

T21. UConn

23. BYU

24. Florida State

25. Texas A&M

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