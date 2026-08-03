Miami Basketball Dealt Another Massive Blow Regarding Marcus Allen

Last season didn't go the way anyone expected for Miami's Marcus Allen.

Allen made eight appearances in his first season as a Hurricane last year, averaging 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds before being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in December. His season high was only seven points.

While he was battling with cancer, he would still be around the team, practice with them, and during times after the game, Allen would play one-on-one and king of the court with other Hurricanes players.

"Whenever Marcus is around, even before he was diagnosed with cancer, he is kind of the heartbeat of the team, he is the guy who was hear and the guy everybody kind of gravitated towards," Lucas said. "Same thing when he is around and him being on this trip with us and being able to be back and forth in between treatments and practicing.

He looked explosive, poised, and ready to play, and worked for a promising new season. Now, Allen will miss the 2026-27 season after suffering a torn ACL.

🆕: University of Miami men’s basketball forward Marcus Allen will miss the 2026-27 season after suffering a torn ACL, per release.



After last season, overcoming what he did and now this, another season to fight back from again. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) August 3, 2026

This is the second player on the team with a torn ACL. Newcomer LJ Cason suffered his injury playing for Michigan against Illinois in late February. At least Allen will have some help recovering from the injury and have an extra hand in rehab.

However, this will be another year without the talented glue guy playing for the Canes. Allen was one of the first players to join the Hurricanes when Jai Lucas was hired as head coach.

Nov 23, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Marcus Allen (4) looks on against the Delaware State Hornets during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen was also one of the few retentions after most players left in the transfer portal. He was expected to be a key 6th Man of the Year player that Lucas loves to have in his lineup. Now he will look for another player to fill the role.

Maybe this was also a blessing for the Canes. Now, with the new 5th-year-eligibility rule, the Canes could find another veteran in the transfer portal to fill the role.

The Hurricanes still have two more roster holes to fill now with the news of Allen's injury.

Projected Starting Rotation:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Caleb Gaskins

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

DeSean Goode

Chris Birden Jr.

Quin Berger

Nick Dorn

Brent Bland

Egor Ryzhov

Marcus Allen (projected medical redshirt)*

LJ Cason (projected medical redshirt)*

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