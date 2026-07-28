Legacies and Orange and Green Pride: Camdin Portis Looks For His Own Path at Miami

Following in family footsteps is already a task in its own. When it is one of the best running backs in Miami Hurricanes history, a microscope is dialed up.

Camdin Portis follows in his father Clinton's footsteps as a Hurricane; however, instead of an offensive player, he will be one of the key players on defense for years to come.

Moreover, Portis knows that there are memories that his father built playing for Miami. He wants to build his own and start his own legacy in the orange and green.

"He had his career and I have mine," Portis said. "Not just, oh yeah, Clinton Portis's son went there. Oh, nah, he was like that. Camdin Portis? Uh-uh. I want them to like, have stories about me. I want them to have moments that they loved about me in that stadium."

Furthermore, it was always going to be Miami. Nowhere else could do what the Hurricanes program could do for the rising defensive legacy player.

"The plan was always to go to Miami," Portis continued. "Like, both my parents went. Yeah, my mom, my mom was All-American hurdles, performing hurdles in track. And my dad, he played, he was right back here. People would recruit me, and then they'll see I had got the Miami offer, and they be like, "Man, he ain't coming here."

Now that he is in Miami, he looks to make the most of his opportunity. The former four-star recruit was ranked as one of the top 120 players in the previous class. He has a lot to prove, and he knows that his chance to show he is not just his father's son, but a star player of his own.

"Shoot, running through the smoke, running through the smoke, just making a play in that stadium, see myself, see myself make a play in that jersey," Portis said. "Because like, it still hasn't hit. But like, when we go out there on spring practice, and like, I really realize, like, bro, I'm playing for Miami, then it's gonna be like, yeah, go make a play on TV, now you're really playing for Miami."

He knows that his time is coming even if it is now or later.

"Yeah, just telling me stay focused, stay on my books, make sure I'm getting extra work in on and off the field, stay meeting around, and it'll get a come eventually," Portis said. "Even if it's not now, even if it's not tomorrow, it'll be here next week or next month."

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