Miami Basketball Dips in the SEC To Round Out Roster

The LSU Tigers felt the wave of Will Wade's exit from NC State affect the program. Thanks to Wade, the Miami Hurricanes will pick up some of the talent left behind, adding a key big man for depth.

Jai Lucas and the Hurricanes have added former Tiger forward Robert Miller III to the roster after massive injury news broke.

The Hurricanes will be without Marcus Allen for another season thanks to a torn ACL. Now with Miller, the Canes will have another big man on the roster, one they desperately needed.

Now that the Canes need more depth, the addition of the forward is going to be impressive. The 6-foot-10 talent from Houston, TX averaged 6.1 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. He could be a version of Ernest Udeh that the Canes have coming off the bench.

He started eight games during his sophomore season and appeared in 32 games played. He finished the year shooting 65.8 percent from the field and started to take some shots from beyond the arc.

He is the type of player that Lucas wants on his roster, who can grow into their role and shake things from the bench.

The question now is how can Miller improve with the Canes?

Miller was an inside-the-paint attacker who could get to his spot if needed. He has a better handle as a big man compared to others, but he is not expected to bring the ball up the court. He is an above-the-rim player who can be a star defensive player.

If he is able to progress and grow under Lucas, he could be a starter for the future if he stays with the Canes. If some consistency and depth continue to go away, a starting spot is there for the taking. It also helps that he is still on the younger side with outstanding upside.

Projected Starting Rotation:

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) defends Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) as he looks to pass during a NCAA Tournament second round game Sunday, March 22, 2026, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Purdue defeated Miami 79-69. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Caleb Gaskins

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

DeSean Goode

Chris Birden Jr.

Quin Berger

Nick Dorn

Brent Bland

Egor Ryzhov

Robert Miller III

Marcus Allen (projected medical redshirt)*

LJ Cason (projected medical redshirt)*

Full Miami Hurricanes 2026-27 Schedule:

Out of Conference:

Florida*

Wagner

North Florida

North Alabama

Rider

Manhattan

Players Era 16*

Alabama

Stetson

vs. Texas*

Alcorn State

USC Upstate

*Road/Away

Road:

Florida State

Pitt

Cal

Duke

Georgia Tech

Louisville

North Carolina

Stanford

Virginia Tech

Home:

Clemson

NC State

Notre Dame

SMU

Syracuse

Virginia

Wake Forest

Florida State

Pitt

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