Miami Basketball Dips in the SEC To Round Out Roster
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The LSU Tigers felt the wave of Will Wade's exit from NC State affect the program. Thanks to Wade, the Miami Hurricanes will pick up some of the talent left behind, adding a key big man for depth.
Jai Lucas and the Hurricanes have added former Tiger forward Robert Miller III to the roster after massive injury news broke.
The Hurricanes will be without Marcus Allen for another season thanks to a torn ACL. Now with Miller, the Canes will have another big man on the roster, one they desperately needed.
Now that the Canes need more depth, the addition of the forward is going to be impressive. The 6-foot-10 talent from Houston, TX averaged 6.1 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. He could be a version of Ernest Udeh that the Canes have coming off the bench.
He started eight games during his sophomore season and appeared in 32 games played. He finished the year shooting 65.8 percent from the field and started to take some shots from beyond the arc.
He is the type of player that Lucas wants on his roster, who can grow into their role and shake things from the bench.
The question now is how can Miller improve with the Canes?
Miller was an inside-the-paint attacker who could get to his spot if needed. He has a better handle as a big man compared to others, but he is not expected to bring the ball up the court. He is an above-the-rim player who can be a star defensive player.
If he is able to progress and grow under Lucas, he could be a starter for the future if he stays with the Canes. If some consistency and depth continue to go away, a starting spot is there for the taking. It also helps that he is still on the younger side with outstanding upside.
Projected Starting Rotation:
1. Acaden Lewis
2. Dante Allen
3. Shelton Henderson
4. Caleb Gaskins
5. Somto Cyril
Bench:
DeSean Goode
Chris Birden Jr.
Quin Berger
Nick Dorn
Brent Bland
Egor Ryzhov
Robert Miller III
Marcus Allen (projected medical redshirt)*
LJ Cason (projected medical redshirt)*
Full Miami Hurricanes 2026-27 Schedule:
Out of Conference:
Florida*
Wagner
North Florida
North Alabama
Rider
Manhattan
Players Era 16*
Alabama
Stetson
vs. Texas*
Alcorn State
USC Upstate
*Road/Away
Road:
Florida State
Pitt
Cal
Duke
Georgia Tech
Louisville
North Carolina
Stanford
Virginia Tech
Home:
Clemson
NC State
Notre Dame
SMU
Syracuse
Virginia
Wake Forest
Florida State
Pitt
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5