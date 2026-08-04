Miami's Fall Camp Day One Notebook: Mario Cristobal Knows This Team 'Has a Lot to Prove'

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After losing 27-21 to Indiana in the National Championship game, the Miami Hurricanes went back to the drawing board to see what was needed.

A new quarterback-wide receiver duo, a star defensive lineman, a few exits, and other returning help, but to Mario Cristobal, this season is the one he wants to do right. There is still a taste of last season in the air of Coral Gables, pushing this group to another level.

It also points to a team that has a lot to prove.

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami head coach Mario Cristobal speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think there's great residue of legacy from the previous team that this team took seriously, took to heart, and implemented in their approach," Cristobal said after day one of Fall Camp. "And they were really challenged by Coach Joe Young and his team staff all summer, which in turn, guys like Mark Fletcher and Moten challenged the group as well.

"But that's gonna show up, you know, there's no substitute for that, so that's what I see, but I don't think there's any time or room to overpraise any of these guys. They have a lot to prove. And on the daily basis, they know, and we talk about it, they're going to be tested, and this would be the most challenging camp that we have had for the right reasons in a smart fashion, you know, but we need to present our guys with adverse situations and see them come through."

The Hurricanes don't want last year to be a blip in the history books. The recruiting, training, practices, and game-time moments are coming down to the last beats as the Sept. 4th opening day at Stanford nears.

Day One Notes:

Inside the top 10 was expected for Miami. Could be looking towards a "Game of the Century" between ND and Miami in November. https://t.co/hdiCCgK9Yp — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) August 4, 2026

Miami's Updated Practice Facility Working Wonders: "I mean, it's it's really important because the weather is what it is in South Florida, right? And when you have this much space, this is functional space," Cristobal said. "There's nothing better for a football team than actual functional functional space."

Tight End Depth: "They're more confident putting their hand in the ground and taking care of the C gap. They're more confident fighting through, you know, contested catches and situations that put big bodies on them where they're getting yanked and clawed at and whatnot. They've shown that they can they're physically prepared to take on the rigors that come with being a tight end at the powerful level."

Offensive Tackle "Answer": "You know, those are things that I tend to not answer at this time of year because, you ever seen one of these offensive alignen? If you ask them, they all play left talk in high school. right? And they know when they come here, we show them examples of previous ops in our time here that, no matter what you played here, you're going to play however, you can help a team invest."

Cristobal's Contract Extension: "It's I'm super blessed, I feel grateful beyond what words can express. And I mentioned this morning, we've done a lot of good things in results's a lot more and good and great things and elite things to come, and we feel like we're just getting started. But, I mean, it's Miami's in my blood, always has been, always will be. We're working at a higher clip, at a higher pace, at a more intense level than we ever had before, so grate for the administration and everything that they do. And honestly, I'm glad that's kind of been put the bed so we could focus on what's really important that that's his football team.

No news on how many years are being added because Miami is a private institution.

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