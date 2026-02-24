Miami Basketball Looks to Slow Down Read Hot Florida State: Live Updates

The Miami Hurricanes (21-6, 10-4 ACC) have one of the best records in the league, but after a loss to No. 14 Virginia, UM looks for a bounce-back game against its rivals.

It won't be easy, but head coach Jai Lucas believes his team is in the right spot at the right time entering the closing stretch of the regular season ahead of the ACC Tournament.

"I think we're right where we need to be," Lucas said following the loss to No. 14 Virginia. "You know, I think we have we've been in wars. We've won some, we've lost some. I think we're in the part of February where we're confident enough in who we are as a team and what we need to be, and our identity showed in the game."

Now the Canes face off against the hottest team in the league, rivals Florida State, winners of eight of its last nine games, including the Hurricanes.

"You're going to play the hottest team in the league next," Lucas said about the Seminoles, "Going got to go toTallahassee, Florida State. This wha tmakes the ACC so good is that everybody this year is competitive. You know, I keep telling people I think it's the second-best league in the country. I think the Big 12 and the Big 10, you can argue like 1 A 1B. I think we're right there after that."

The Last Outing

The Hurricanes and Noles last played on Jan. 20, as the Canes lost 65-63 in a "gun-shy" performance at home. This was while FSU was going through its struggles, and the Canes had lost their second game in a row. Both head coaches are preparing to make a case for an NCAA tournament bid.

How to Watch: Miami at No. 14 Virginia

When: Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Florida

TV: ACCN

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Time Out, FSU: The Noles are one of the best teams in the country over the past month, and now they have won another game against Clemson, who is on a decline after starting 20-4. The Noles are on a three-game win streak.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes lost on game-winning free throws against No. 14 Viriginia where Shelton Henderson and Tre Donaldson both scored 18 points, but bench production from the Cavaliers

