Miami Basketball MIght Have Its First Transfer Portal Addition on the Way
As multiple reports come out about the additions to the transfer portal, the Miami Hurricanes and Jai Lucas might have their first edition of the new roster coming.
Per multiple reports, Pitt guard Jaland Lowe is entering the transfer portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag. That tag likely means the Miami Hurricanes have their first addition on the way.
Lucas is the godfather of the talented Panthers guard who averaged 16.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game this past season. A bucket getting into the ACC is all you need to start building a solid program for the future.
He will also be testing the waters of the NBA Draft, but the 6-foot-3 sophomore is a hot commodity in the portal and a possible great addition for the Hurricanes.
If you look at the roster construction, the Hurricanes are very guard-heavy at this moment. Don't be surprised when they started scouting big men as well (I mean bigger than 6-foot-9 big men).
The Hurricanes are recruiting hard in their guard department, and it looks like a future NBA farmer for guards, but Lucas is still focused on making the Hurricanes great again. As Duke continues their success in the NCAA Tournament, the more pressure on Jai Lucas starts to build. He is built for the pressure, and now with more adding on, the Hurricanes could have a diamond in the rough at head coach.