Miami Basketball Rounds Roster With International Rim Running Weapon

The Miami Hurricanes basketball roster is set, and the Canes have finished adding international player Egor Ryzhov, adding bench depth and another big man.

Ryzhov spent last season playing for BC Enisey in the VTB United League. He played in 41 games, averaging 11.7 points on 55.5% shooting while hauling in 5.9 rebounds.

He is a rim-running big, constantly finishing at the rim, grabbing offensive rebounds, and running the floor with ease. He is a more polished version of Ernest Udeh's offensive style of play, while also growing as a defender.

Miami head coach Jai Lucas loves the addition, highlighting both his offensive and defensive abilities.

“Egor is a talented frontcourt player who brings great size, skill and international experience to our program,” Lucas said. “He has a strong feel for the game, can impact both ends of the floor and gives us another versatile piece in the paint. We’re excited to welcome him to Miami and look forward to helping him continue to develop in our system.”

Egor Ryzhov Playing History

Ryzhov spent the 2022-23 and 2024-25 seasons with Zenit St. Petersburg, appearing in 32 games. In 2024, he was named the VTB Youth Finals MVP while playing for Zenit-2.

On the national stage, he played on the Russian team at the Euro U18 and averaged 4.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

Not only does he have great playing expecerience, the level he has played will go into what the Hurricanes are trying to build.

Projected Roster for the 2026-27 season:

Starters:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Caleb Gaskins

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Marcus Allen

DeSean Goode

Chris Birden Jr.

Quin Berger

Nick Dorn

Brent Bland

Egor Ryzhov

This season's squad is less international compared to last year's bench, nearly exclusively so. It also helps that Lucas has a better understanding of what he wants after his first season as a head coach and how he wants to get to the next level as quickly as possible.

He is heading in the right direction with the number of teams that will be ranked in the top 25 and how early they will face off against each other. He has the full roster now for it, now taking his talents in the right direction for the program.

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