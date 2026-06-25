Miami Basketball Undrafted Free Agent Tracker
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The Miami Hurricanes had a successful season, but none of the available players who declared for the draft were selected in the two rounds of the 2026 NBA Draft.
Here is where each of them landed as an undrafted free agent as they search for their next home after putting Miami back on the map as one of the best basketball schools in the country.
Miami Basketball Undrafted Free Agent Tracker
Tre Donaldson
Miami's closer. Donaldson consistently proved that if everyone else couldn't get it done, it would be him at the end who would finish games for the Canes. Donaldson is developing a scoring floor general that provides veteran leadership and close games.
READ MORE: Miami's Star Guard Tre Donaldson 'Has that Gene'
Donaldson averaged 16.7 points a game, shooting 45.4 percent from the field. He also averaged 5.7 assists a game, consistently dishing out passes while also having five double-doubles on the season.
Malik Reneau
Reneau was one of the most underrated players in the country last season. He was First-Team All-ACC and the only non-freshman on the list consistently dropping 20-point double-doubles for the Canes, leading them in scoring.
Read More: Malik Reneau and the Chicken Tender Saga: First Alert
It also helps that his post work was one of the most consistent parts of his game, with the occasional three-pointer he would knock down. He is one of the better offensive weapons in undrafted free agency
Ernest Udeh Jr.
Udeh was the emotional leader of the team last season. The big man also showed signs of improved free-throw shooting throughout the season that could be beneficial for those who take a chance on the talented lob-catching rebounder.
Read More: Miami's Secret Weapon has Emerged as an Offensive Star
Udeh finished the season averaging nearly a double-double with 6.7 points and 9.2 rebounds a game. He finished his season with six double-doubles. On the season, he was a monster at the rim and defensively one of the best big men in the ACC and the country. He would average a block and steal a game, while also showing he could guard consistently at the three-point line against twitchy guards.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5