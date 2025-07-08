Miami Basketball Surges to a Top 20 Recruiting Class
Since the first rumors of Jai Lucas being the new head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, one thing everyone was prepared for was the elite levels of recruiting that he was able to do for the Duke Blue Devils.
With only four months under his belt, Lucas has already brought in a top-20 class without a second thought. The transfer class and the recruiting class have been fantastic for the Canes for this new era as they prepare to make a lot of moves for the 2026 class in the next few months.
As of now here is the projected starting five for the 2025 season:
G Tre Donaldson
G Tru Washington
F Shelton Henderson
F Malik Reneau
C Ernest Udeh
Projected Bench: Dante Allen, Timotej Malovec, Marcus Allen, Jordyn Kee, Salih Altunas, John Laboy II, Treyvon Maddox
Key Newcomers: Tre Donaldson (Michigan), Tru Washington (New Mexico), Malik Reneau (Indiana), Ernest Udeh (TCU), Dante Allen, Shelton Henderson, Timotej Malovec, Marcus Allen (Missouri), Jordyn Kee (Georgia), Salih Altunas, John Laboy II, Treyvon Maddox
This work not only highlights how promising a recruiter Lucas is, but also how attractive the brand the Hurricanes have as a basketball school. Players consistently have careers in the NBA and some have long-lasting careers. With the new talent brought in, including several blue-chip prospects who can develop into star players, the Canes can turn into a pro farm sooner rather than later.