Miami Battles Familiar SEC for Key Transfer Portal Target

A month ago, the Miami Hurricanes bested the Missouri Tigers in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Now the Canes will battle the Tigers again, this time for one of the best players in the transfer portal.

Kansas transfer Bryson Tiller might share the name of one of this generations best R&B artist, but instead of music, he makes he ways by being one of the best players in the country.

Tiller averaged 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 assists per game in 31 starts for the Jayhawks. It was only his freshman season, but his ability to be a playmaking big man could work wonders for the Hurricanes if they can land him. It would also be the perfect depth to a roster that lacked an extra big man last season.

The Hurricanes struggled with those coming in after Ernest Udeh Jr. and Malik Reneau would get into early foul trouble. It would also hurt how



During the regular season, the Canes would also play some players into the ground in terms of the minutes they needed to play. Non-conference games saw it at its worst, and in the NCAA Tournament, the Canes saw the end product of a team that was tired, but still gave effort.

The Canes would only go six deep at points during the regular season, but that was also thanks to injuries and defensive efforts from others.

Looking at this team, the Hurricanes still need to fill out roster spots, but they are also on the younger side. Many sophomores are entering the program while others are freshmen. Jai Lucas will likely hit the international pool as well, like last season. He added three players, and some played valuable minutes in the closing end of the season.

It would start with shooting, but the defensive effort has to be there as well. With Tiller, Miami would be fixing multiple issues if he were to commit.

Projected Roster for the 2026-27 season:

Starters:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Caleb Gaskins

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Marcus Allen

Bryson Tiller (?)

Portal

Portal

Portal

Portal

Portal

Transfers Out:

Tru Washington — Providence

John Laboy — Portal

Traveyon Maddox — Portal

Jordyn Kee — Portal

Noam Dovrat — Portal

Salih Altuntas — Portal

Timo Malovec — Portal

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: