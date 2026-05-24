Lefty Ace Rob Evans Gives a Glimpse of How Miami Can Fare in The NCAA Tournament

Last season, the Miami Hurricanes struggled to live up to their talent during the regular season, but they had one of the most consistent arms in the country.

Griffin Hugus dazzled and shone week after week, even though the Canes would struggle behind him or produce offense when he threw gem after gem.

This season, that mantle has fallen on Rob Evans. The Hurricanes' offense is better by all accounts, and defensively, the team plays its absolute best behind the left-handed southpaw.

All season, the Hurricanes have held off on Evans going the full nine innings, even if that cost them several marquee games. Still, soon he might have to do something similar to Hugus's outing at the Hattiesburg Regional last season.

Evans has led this team all season, and despite his 10-3 record that could be 13-1, he will have to play the same role that Hugus did last season, which led the Hurricanes to reach Super Regionals against the Louisville Cardinals.

Head coach J.D. Arteaga knows that Evans has the talent to get them there, but his leadership is what stands out the most from his starting pitcher.

"His stuff is great and all that, but we've got some good competitors on this team, but he leads the charge by all means, his competitiveness and finding ways to win," Arteaga said after Evans win against Stanford in the ACC Tournament. "Some days it's a slider, some days it's a change-up, fastball, but whatever it is, he just competes his tail off and then just finds a way to win all the time."

Rob Evans throwing a complete game against Stanford | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Winning has led the Hurricanes to being a projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Most projections have the Canes heading to Austin for a Texas Longhorns Regionals while some have them placed in Alabama for an Auburn Regionals.

Competing is what the senior does, and his leadership has been on display even when he was an arm in the bullpen last season. With Evans, any one of those teams in that regional will be in danger, giving the Hurricanes a chance to go as far as they can this postseason.

Everything that can go right for the Canes with him on the mound, and Evans knows that he is trusted by all. It allows him to play with confidence, which also gives the team a chance to go as far as he goes on the mound in the NCAA Tournament.

"I think the team and the confidence they put in me," Evans said. "I know that every time I go out there, the guys behind truly believe we can win that game, no matter who it is. Stuff like that helps you go a long way. When you have good stuff and have guys around you who believe in you, it just helps."

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