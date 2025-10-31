All Hurricanes

Miami Center Named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List

 University of Miami senior Ernest Udeh Jr. was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday.

Justice Sandle

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami player Ernest Udeh, Jr. answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
The award is presented annually to the nation’s best center in Division I men’s basketball. 

A transfer from TCU, Udeh Jr. earned All-Big 12 honorable mention last season and was also named to the NABC Second Team All-Gulf District after averaging 6.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. 

A presence in the paint, the Orlando, Florida, native averaged 1.3 blocks and was third in the Big 12 with 3.1 offensive rebounds per game. 

Udeh Jr. led the Horned Frogs in rebounding 16 times and had 10-or-more rebounds in nine games including a season-high 15 rebounds and a season-high four blocks at Baylor. 

Miami tips off the season Monday as it takes on Jacksonville at 8 p.m. inside the Watsco Center. 

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List:

Malique Ewin, Arkansas

Moustapha Thiam, Cincinnati

Owen Freeman, Creighton

Patrick Ngongba, Duke

Alex Condon, Florida

Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

Tomislav Ivišić, Illinois

Flory Bidunga, Kansas

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami

Aday Mara, Michigan

Rienk Mast, Nebraska

Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

Nate Bittle, Oregon

Oscar Cluff, Purdue

Robbie Avila, Saint Louis

Magoon Gwath, San Diego State

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's

Felix Okpara, Tennessee

Tarris Reed, Jr., UConn

Miami Forward Named to Karl Malone Award Watch List

University of Miami standout Malik Reneau was named to the Karl Malone Award Watch List, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday. 

The award is presented annually to the nation’s best power forward in Division I men’s basketball. 

The Miami native joins the Hurricanes after spending the last three seasons at Indiana where he earned to All-Big Ten honorable mention recognitions in 2024 and 2025. 

Last season, Reneau started in 19 games and averaged a team-best 13.3 points per game to go along with 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists. 

He reached double figures in scoring on 19 occasions and shot 55.2 percent from the floor. When Reneau scored at least 15 points, the Hoosiers compiled a 10-3 record. 

