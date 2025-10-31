Miami Center Named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List
University of Miami senior Ernest Udeh Jr. was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday.
The award is presented annually to the nation’s best center in Division I men’s basketball.
A transfer from TCU, Udeh Jr. earned All-Big 12 honorable mention last season and was also named to the NABC Second Team All-Gulf District after averaging 6.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
A presence in the paint, the Orlando, Florida, native averaged 1.3 blocks and was third in the Big 12 with 3.1 offensive rebounds per game.
Udeh Jr. led the Horned Frogs in rebounding 16 times and had 10-or-more rebounds in nine games including a season-high 15 rebounds and a season-high four blocks at Baylor.
Miami tips off the season Monday as it takes on Jacksonville at 8 p.m. inside the Watsco Center.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List:
Malique Ewin, Arkansas
Moustapha Thiam, Cincinnati
Owen Freeman, Creighton
Patrick Ngongba, Duke
Alex Condon, Florida
Chris Cenac Jr., Houston
Tomislav Ivišić, Illinois
Flory Bidunga, Kansas
Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky
Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami
Aday Mara, Michigan
Rienk Mast, Nebraska
Henri Veesaar, North Carolina
Nate Bittle, Oregon
Oscar Cluff, Purdue
Robbie Avila, Saint Louis
Magoon Gwath, San Diego State
Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's
Felix Okpara, Tennessee
Tarris Reed, Jr., UConn
Miami Forward Named to Karl Malone Award Watch List
University of Miami standout Malik Reneau was named to the Karl Malone Award Watch List, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday.
The award is presented annually to the nation’s best power forward in Division I men’s basketball.
The Miami native joins the Hurricanes after spending the last three seasons at Indiana where he earned to All-Big Ten honorable mention recognitions in 2024 and 2025.
Last season, Reneau started in 19 games and averaged a team-best 13.3 points per game to go along with 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
He reached double figures in scoring on 19 occasions and shot 55.2 percent from the floor. When Reneau scored at least 15 points, the Hoosiers compiled a 10-3 record.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.