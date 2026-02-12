Miami's Fine is Set After Court Storming After Defeating No. 11 UNC

The ACC has issued its second fine of the week for a court storming, and both have been related to North Carolina.

This time it was for the Miami Hurricanes after they defeated the Tar Heels at home, winning their first game against them since 2022, and their first ranked win of the season.

The ACC has issued a $50,000 fine on the Hurricanes, the first of the season. If they do it again, it will rise, and those fines will be even heavier. The ACC quoted its event security policy as the reason for the fine.

The conference’s event security policy is designed to protect the safety and well-being of all student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans.

Moreover, if you ask Jai Lucas, this wasn't even a thought in his mind after the game.

"I didn't even really get to see it, and really, I guess, enjoy it," Lucas said about the students storming the court. "I was just going through the handshake line, I saw it on the way out. It's exciting, I'm just happy for the guys. Ever since day one, they've just been here and been all in.

"And so for them in this moment, for everything we've talked about, to finally get there, it's not over. This ain't the championship or anything, but this hopefully will get us down this stretch because we got a tough stretch coming up."

The Hurricanes were happy to have the energy in the building. It proved what Lucas had been talking about all along. This team is built to compete for something bigger, and proud to see what he has put together resonate with the fans.

"I first just want to thank the fans for showing up for us, but especially the students," Lucas said. "I thought the students section was electric. This is what I envisioned this building being, and what we have to make it move forward. I was glad that everyone came out and saw the team.

How to Watch: MIami at NC State

Who: Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina Wolfpack

When: Saturday, Feb 14, 2:00 p.m. Eastern

Where: William Neal Reynolds Coliseum

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Outing, NC State: The Wolfpack got obliterated on the road against Louisville, with Mikel Brown breaking a freshman record by scoring 45 points. This will be a game where they look to bounce back and prepare to down the Canes after getting run off the floor on the road.

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes picked up the biggest win of their season against North Carolina. I was a well-balanced attack between the team and their defensive efforts. This also helps with where the Hurricanes are trying to be in the future

