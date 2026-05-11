Can Miami's Top Five Transfer Portal Class Add One More Sneaky Weapon

The Miami Hurricanes roster is nearly complete. However, there are a few roster spots for the second season under Jai Lucas to try to improve on.

Not only are the Canes looking to have another great season, but they are also looking to be better than last year.

Some clear holes in their roster were the lack of three-and-D talent that could have been a boost. Another was the lack of depth due to injuries, but this season is a bit different, at least on paper.

Lucas has hit the portal hard once again slowing getting some of the best talent that will fit his program and head in the direction of what he is trying to build. The latest was All-MAAC First Team guard, Brent Bland.

Projected Roster for the 2026-27 season:

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) reacts after a three point shot play during the second half against Missouri Tigers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Starters:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Caleb Gaskins

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Marcus Allen

DeSean Goode

Chris Birden Jr.

Quin Berger

Nick Dorn

Brent Bland

Portal

A player like Bland is ideal for what Lucas is looking for. He wants a team that can shoot, defend, and fly up and down the court.

Mar 21, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Saint Peter's Peacocks guard Brent Bland (1) prepares to shoot as Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) defends in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“We are excited to welcome Brent to the program,” Lucas said. “He is a tough, experienced guard who has produced at a high level and brings a winning edge to our backcourt. His ability to shoot the ball, defend, and create momentum on both ends of the floor will be a great fit for our team.”

However, the Canes still need to round out their roster. There are plenty of talented players still left in the portal that could change the projections for this team. LSU transfer Robert Miller took a visit on April 6, hinting at what the Canes are trying to round out their roster.

The 6-foot-10, 230 lbs. sophomore is one of the most exciting young players who has more game to develop as a raw talent, but is still a productive player. Another player who offers big-

Miami's depth is also the key. Last season, the Hurricanes didn't have enough defensive front-court depth due to everyone being tired and having limited rotations. Adding another big man to the rotation of wings would be ideal for how college basketball is being played now.

You need a big man, and you need depth at the position. Look at the last few national championship winners. That is what Lucas is trying to achieve.

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