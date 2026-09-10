Miami's Full Basketball Schedule Gives Glimpse of a Potential Top 10 Team
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The college football season is underway. School is back in session, and everyone is back on campus. That also means college basketball is around the corner, preparing to take things to another level after another great season.
That also means the Miami Hurricanes have their full ACC schedule set in stone. Entering year two of the Jai Lucas Era, it will be a fun watch and a better experience with more expectations, especially with the games they have lined up.
The ACC has released the Hurricanes' conference schedule.
2026-27 Miami Men’s Basketball ACC Schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 29 – vs. NC State
Saturday, Jan. 2 – at Pitt
Tuesday, Jan. 5 – at Georgia Tech
Saturday, Jan. 9 – vs. Syracuse
Saturday, Jan. 16 – vs. Virginia
Tuesday, Jan. 19 – at Louisville
Saturday, Jan. 23 – at Virginia Tech
Wednesday, Jan. 27 – vs. Clemson
Saturday, Jan. 30 – vs. Wake Forest
Monday, Feb. 1 – at Duke
Saturday, Feb. 6 – vs. Florida State
Wednesday, Feb. 10 – at Stanford
Saturday, Feb. 13 – at California
Saturday, Feb. 20 – vs. Notre Dame
Monday, Feb. 22 – at North Carolina
Saturday, Feb. 27 – vs. Pitt
Tuesday, March 2 – vs. SMU
Saturday, March 6 – at Florida State
Moreover, they have one of the hardest schedules in the country, but their conference schedule also brings a lot of national attention. Add in the out-of-conference games, and the Hurricanes could be one of the top 10 teams in the country this season.
Out of Conference:
Florida*
Wagner
North Florida
North Alabama
Rider
Manhattan
Players Era 16*
Alabama
Stetson
vs. Texas*
Alcorn State
USC Upstate
*Road/Away
This season will show what the Hurricanes have and whether they are ready to return to the national spotlight. The program is not far removed from a Final Four and Elite 8 appearance. Last season they reached the Round of 32, narrowly making it to the Sweet 16.
This season, Miami will be returning Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen with one of the best rosters in the country thanks to the transfer portal.
Lucas continues to provide and prove he is one of the best young minds in the country in his first attempt at being a head coach. So far, so good, but the expectations are set in stone for him to reach the same level or higher this season.
Time will tell if that will come true.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5