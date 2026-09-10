Miami's Full Basketball Schedule Gives Glimpse of a Potential Top 10 Team

The college football season is underway. School is back in session, and everyone is back on campus. That also means college basketball is around the corner, preparing to take things to another level after another great season.

That also means the Miami Hurricanes have their full ACC schedule set in stone. Entering year two of the Jai Lucas Era, it will be a fun watch and a better experience with more expectations, especially with the games they have lined up.

The ACC has released the Hurricanes' conference schedule.

2026-27 Miami Men’s Basketball ACC Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 29 – vs. NC State

Saturday, Jan. 2 – at Pitt

Tuesday, Jan. 5 – at Georgia Tech

Saturday, Jan. 9 – vs. Syracuse

Saturday, Jan. 16 – vs. Virginia

Tuesday, Jan. 19 – at Louisville

Saturday, Jan. 23 – at Virginia Tech

Wednesday, Jan. 27 – vs. Clemson

Saturday, Jan. 30 – vs. Wake Forest

Monday, Feb. 1 – at Duke

Saturday, Feb. 6 – vs. Florida State

Wednesday, Feb. 10 – at Stanford

Saturday, Feb. 13 – at California

Saturday, Feb. 20 – vs. Notre Dame

Monday, Feb. 22 – at North Carolina

Saturday, Feb. 27 – vs. Pitt

Tuesday, March 2 – vs. SMU

Saturday, March 6 – at Florida State

Moreover, they have one of the hardest schedules in the country, but their conference schedule also brings a lot of national attention. Add in the out-of-conference games, and the Hurricanes could be one of the top 10 teams in the country this season.

2026-27 Miami Men’s Basketball ACC Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 29 – vs. NC State

Saturday, Jan. 2 – at Pitt

Tuesday, Jan. 5 – at Georgia Tech

Saturday, Jan. 9 – vs. Syracuse

Saturday, Jan. 16 – vs. Virginia

Tuesday, Jan. 19 – at Louisville

Saturday, Jan. 23 – at Virginia Tech… — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) September 9, 2026

Out of Conference:

Florida*

Wagner

North Florida

North Alabama

Rider

Manhattan

Players Era 16*

Alabama

Stetson

vs. Texas*

Alcorn State

USC Upstate

*Road/Away

This season will show what the Hurricanes have and whether they are ready to return to the national spotlight. The program is not far removed from a Final Four and Elite 8 appearance. Last season they reached the Round of 32, narrowly making it to the Sweet 16.

This season, Miami will be returning Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen with one of the best rosters in the country thanks to the transfer portal.

Lucas continues to provide and prove he is one of the best young minds in the country in his first attempt at being a head coach. So far, so good, but the expectations are set in stone for him to reach the same level or higher this season.

Time will tell if that will come true.

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