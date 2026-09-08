Darian Mensah Vaults to Heisman Favorite on Kalshi Prediction Market

One of the biggest stories out of Week 1 college football was Miami Hurricanes' QB Darian Mensah. Mensah now leads Kalshi’s Heisman market after completing 27-of-30 passes for 401 yards and five touchdowns.

Mensah had a 10% chance to win the Heisman hours before Miami’s Week 1 game against Stanford. His price has now surged to 14%, jumping ahead of all other players on the board. A $10 trade on Mensah to win the Heisman profits $57.35.

2026-27 Heisman winner - Kalshi

Darian Mensah 14%

Arch Manning 9%

CJ Carr 9%

Julian Sayin 7%

Trinidad Chambliss 7%

Jeremiah Smith 7%

Dante Moore 6%

Malachi Toney 5%

Record-breaking debut

Mensah led Miami to a dominant 45-6 win on the road against Stanford. His 401 yards and five touchdowns are the most by any QB making their Hurricanes debut. He started the game 8/8 before his first incompletion and never threw consecutive incompletions.

The road ahead

Looking at the rest of Miami’s schedule, he’ll get a chance to pad his stats even more with home games against FAMU and Central Michigan before getting into the ACC portion. Duke, Boston College, Clemson, and Pitt are all on schedule this season and were bottom-10 secondaries in the ACC last season.

Repeating history

Mensah would not be the first transfer QB to win a Heisman for the Hurricanes. Just two seasons ago, Cam Ward transferred in from Washington State and went for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns and won the Heisman.

Mensah outperformed Ward in his Hurricanes debut. Ward went for 385 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Not the only Hurricane rising

As a result of Mensah’s elite start to the season, receiver Malachi Toney also saw his Heisman price jump from 2% to 5%. Toney finished with 234 yards and three touchdowns on 12 receptions. Both his yards and reception total were program records, while his touchdown total tied the single-game record.

The Canes make their home debut on Thursday against FAMU at 8 p.m. EST. Miami is a 49.5-point favorite with a 99% moneyline.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock up to a $500 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

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