Miami Head Coach Tricia Cullop Picks Up 500th Win in Comeback Victory over Virginia Tech

Head coach of the Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team, Tricia Cullop, secures her 500th career victory in Miami’s 75-67 comeback win at Virginia Tech. Three Canes hit double figures in scoring, including Ra Shaya Kyle with double-double No. 10 of the season.

Kyle led the Canes on both ends with 23-points and 13 rebounds. Gal Raviv followed with 18-points and Amarachi Kimpson closed out tallying 14.

Miami now holds a four-game win streak with a 10–4, 2–1 ACC record, while Virginia Tech stands at 11–4 and 1-2 ACC.

The Canes struggled to score early on, shooting 2-of-9 (22.2%) from the field in the initial five minutes of play. Miami was held to four points when head coach Tricia Cullop called the first timeout of the contest (4:33). Coming out of timeout UM trailed 12-4, but Gal Raviv, Soma Okolo, and Natalie Wetzel hit three in a row to get the Canes within two (10-12). The Hokies responded with two three-pointers to maintain a 18-12 lead at the end of the period.

Adams set the defensive tone, opening the second quarter with a steal. Raviv shortly followed with a steal of her own to keep Virginia Tech at a game low five points in the first five minutes of the period. Miami’s only points in that span were posted on the free throw line (23-15). Six minutes into play, Adams scored the Canes first points from the field in the second quarter (3:41). Ra Shaya Kyle was the only other Cane to post a field goal in period two, holding Miami to a season low 19-points at the close of the first half (33-19).

After not being able to convert on the offensive end in the first half, Miami came out of the locker room with a hot hand, shooting 60 percent from the field and posting 12 points in four minutes. Kimpson was responsible for six, going 3-of-3 from the field. Despite Miami finding its rhythm, VT remained in control of the game going on an 8-0 scoring run to take its largest lead of the game so far, 49-31. Meredith Tippner was the difference maker for the Canes at the end of the third posting four points to bring the score to 51-39 entering the fourth.

Kimpson continued Miami’s offensive effort, putting up five points in less than three minutes to start the fourth. In addition, Kyle and Osho each posted two, putting Miami back within 10 at 7:03 (57-48). The Canes continued to close the scoring margin, getting the score within three with two minutes to play. Raviv then followed up with a deep three to tie it up at 60-60. The score was knotted once more at the conclusion of regulation at 62-62.

Miami secured the first four points of overtime, pushing its offensive effort into a 6-2 run (68-64). From there it was all Miami in the extra period of play, outscoring the Hokies 13-5 to secure a 75-67 road win.

Next up, Miami will return home and host Clemson on Sunday, Jan. 4. Tipoff inside Watsco Center is set for 2 p.m. and the conference matchup will be streamed on ACCNX.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

