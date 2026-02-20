Miami Women's Hoops Thumps Stanford, Gal Raviv Scores 19: First Alert

The Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team picked up its second straight win on Thursday night, beating the Stanford Cardinals in Coral Gables 66-51.

Gal Raviv led the way for the Hurricanes with 19 points, but she wasn't the only Hurricane to headline the night. Ra Shaya Kyle was honored for her 1,000th career rebound, and five Hurricanes reached double figures.

Despite those being the only five players to register a point, the effort was enough for the win due to the defensive presence the Hurricanes brought to the floor. Stanford hit just 19 out of 60 attempts and went 3-21 from beyond the arc and scored just nine points in the second quarter.

After the back-to-back wins, the Hurricanes now sit at 14-12 on the year and are squarely back above the .500 mark with a pair of home games ahead of them on the schedule. The Hurricanes' next matchup is against Cal this Sunday, with tip off slated for 2 p.m. If the Hurricanes can string together some wins before heading into the ACC Tournament, it'll serve as a chance to play their way into the considerations of multiple postseason selection committees.

After starting the season off 5-0, the Miami Hurricanes baseball squad will have every opportunity to improve to 3-0 this weekend with a series against Lafayette on the horizon. If the Hurricanes do manage to reach that 8-0 record, it should elevate them well into the top 20 in the D1 Baseball rankings.

Shelton Henderson is shooting up NBA Draft boards with his play as of late. In a draft class loaded with top-level talent, Henderson projects to be a high-value pick if he slides to the middle of the first round.

“The words ‘U matter’ matter because of you.” Bernie Kosar on Howard Schnellenberger

Women's Basketball: Miami 66, Stanford 51

Women's Tennis: Miami at Notre Dame | South Bend, Indiana | 4 p.m.

Miami at Notre Dame | South Bend, Indiana | 4 p.m. Baseball: Miami vs. Lafayette | Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field | 7 p.m.

