Former Hurricanes PG Charlie Moore Signs with Dutch Pro League

Former Miami Hurricanes PG Charlie Moore Signs with Belfius Mons-Hainaut of FIBA Europe Cup Member BNXT League

Former Miami Hurricanes point guard Charlie Moore signed his first professional regular season contract last week with Belfius Mons-Hainaut of the Belgium/Netherlands-based BNXT League.

Moore, who’s been spotted working out on Miami’s campus alongside the current Hurricanes, will likely compete to start for BMH after coming off a strong NBA Summer League performance with the Detroit Pistons.

The BNXT League is fairly new but competes under the umbrella of the FIBA Europe Cup, a pipeline to the NBA for many foreign and undrafted players. Moore is still relentlessly pursuing his NBA dreams after showing that he could hoop with the best of the league’s young players this summer.

At Miami, Moore was an All-ACC Defensive selection in ’21-’22 when the Hurricanes stormed all the way to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight round before losing to eventual champion Kansas. The sixth-year senior put up 12.4 points and 2.0 steals per game in his final college campaign.

The Chicago native impressed during his stint with the Pistons this July, earning the starting spot for the last handful of games. He closed the period on a high, torching the Orlando Magic for 21 points along and eight assists to lead Detroit to a victory in the informal tournament’s finale.

Many thought Moore’s play warranted a two-way contract, but the guard-heavy Pistons decided not to retain him after spending nearly all of their capital on young perimeter players this offseason. Still, the door to the NBA is not closed on Moore, not by a long shot.

The journeyman played six college seasons for four different schools spread out in all corners of the country. If there’s one thing Charlie Moore knows how to do, it’s keep going. The NBA’s overseas scouts will likely be keeping tabs on the former Hurricane this year and he’ll be keen to show he’s deserving of an NBA roster spot when his opportunity arrives. 

