Bombs Away: Canes Shoot Past Seminoles, 86-63

The Miami Hurricanes came out red hot against the Florida State Seminoles.

When FSU’s Matthew Cleveland made a layup to get his squad into double digits, it was already too little too late.

The score with 12:05 in the first half went to 29-11, and the Canes were absolutely dominating. The Hurricanes were 10-15 from the floor and 6-8 from behind the three-point line.

That’s about as good a shooting effort as a team could honestly ask for. Additionally, Miami held a nine-to-one advantage in assists and a five-to-one edge in rebounds.

Total domination.

By halftime, the statistics were seemingly impossible to believe, but they were true.

The second half was more of the same, as the Hurricanes continued to pass the basketball well, creating openings for jump shooters or finding forward Norchad Omier in the paint. It’s also when the Seminoles had defenders running and jumping at the Miami shooters.

That allowed drives to the basket and even more opportunities. It also kept the lead above the 20-point mark.

With 10:05 remaining, Miami head coach Jim Larranaga called a timeout with his team leading 73-52.

The lead actually increased as the game drew closer to a close, with guard Jordan Miller connecting on a layup to give the Canes a 80-54 advantage and 5:57 to play.

Then, there was this final dagger that truly put the game to rest:

At that point, it was just a matter of the final score and individual statistics.

For the game, Miami’s Isaiah Wong finished with 18 points, as did fellow guard Nigel Pack. They led all scorers for either team.

Wong also contributed nine rebounds and three assists, while Pack added two boards and five assists.

On the interior for the Canes, Omier lit up the Seminoles in a different way. He was crafty with the basketball, as well as consistently keeping the ball alive by tipping it to himself or attempting to knock in a put-back basket.

The Noles had no answer for him. Omier finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Miller finished with 12 points, three rebounds and four assists. For the entire Miami team, that’s where the statistics were truly amazing.

Miami shot 31-55 for 56.4%; the three-point shooting included going 11-22 for 50%. The Noles were only 26-63 for 41.3%; their total from behind the arc was a paltry 3-22 for 13.6%.

With the 86-63 victory, Miami went to 7-3 in the ACC and 16-4 overall, while FSU fell to 7-14 and 5-5 in the ACC.

Next up for Miami will be a trip up North to play the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST. Pittsburgh has been wildly inconsistent in ACC play. They knocked off Virginia, but also lost their last game to the same FSU team that was run off its own home court last night.

