Can Miami Make a NCAA Final Four Run?

The Miami Hurricanes have started the 2022-2023 college basketball season strong, going 14-2 overall and 5-1 within the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Wins and losses aside, have the Hurricanes done enough to be considered a true Final Four contender, even with the hot shooting and overall talented play that players like Norchad Omier, Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller and Nijel Pack have shown at times?

Based on examining the numbers, the Canes might be a little short, or maybe not. Depends on adjustments from this point forward.

In particular, there have been two areas that Miami needs to improve upon, among a handful of possibilities. Let’s take a look at how No. 16 Miami compared to No. 1 ranked Houston, to start a deeper look at Miami’s areas to improve the rest of the season.

Based on statistical data, Houston has held its opponents to just shooting 41.6% from inside the three-point arc. Miami, meanwhile, has allowed 49.5% of those same types of shots to be made.

In short, the Canes need to contest more shots, especially those going to the rim. Houston has done a great job of that this season and it’s a major reason why they sit atop the college basketball rankings.

That stated, Miami has actually been better at two-point field goal percentage defense against top 25 competition, and it’s similar to Houston. Against the top 25, the Cougars held opponents to 45.7% and the Hurricanes 46.3%. That was a close comparison.

Looking ahead, Miami needs that same level of effort and performance against every team it’s played. The Canes cannot afford to slip up against an inferior team down the stretch and cost themselves a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Additionally, there’s one other category Miami truly needs a bump up.

The Canes chucked up too many three-point shots during the loss to Georgia Tech, going just 5-32 in the process. Even when the Hurricanes were missing, they just kept shooting threes instead of taking the basketball to the bucket.

During Miami’s only other loss to Maryland, Miami was only 5-20 from behind the arc. Some nights the deep ball just does not go down. Miami needs to adjust, in-game, and start taking the basketball into the paint to look for shots.

Head coach Jim Larranaga and Miami does indeed have a shot to make a run towards the Final Four. There’s work to be done, but it’s certainly a team capable of making needed adjustments.

Miami's next game will be Saturday at noon, on the road, against North Carolina State.

