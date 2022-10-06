SF Darren Harris Names Hurricanes in Top 4: ‘They Treat Me Like Family’

The Hurricanes made the cut for 2024 small forward Darren Harris' top four schools list, and this is due to the relationships the prospect has formed with Miami's coaching staff.

Coming from Fairfax (Va.) John Paul VI, Harris has good things to say about the Hurricanes.

"Miami made the cut because I talk to them a lot, and they treat me like family. The program is also in a great spot right now, coming off an Elite Eight run," Harris said to All Hurricanes. "Coach [Jim Larrañaga] and [assistant coach Bill] Courtney always talk about how they can help me on and off the court. They always say I'm family."

Harris thinks very highly of Larrañaga, who led Miami to its first Elite Eight appearance in program history last season.

"My dad actually played for Coach L at [George] Mason, so I've been close with Coach L for a long time," Harris said. "I could definitely tell he really loves basketball and he's a really good teacher. He has a lot of experience in college basketball ... Finals Fours, Elite Eights so just to soak up knowledge from him, I mean, it's a pretty good opportunity."

Ranked as the No. 48 player and No. 14 small forward in his recruiting class by 247 Sports, Harris is one of the premier juniors at his position. He is an excellent shooter and has a very high basketball IQ. Harris wants to improve his rebounding moving forward.

In addition to Miami, Harris is also getting pursued heavily by the three other programs on his top schools list: Duke, Maryland and Ohio State. He is set to make an official visit to Duke on Oct. 14.

"Duke's a really good program historically. [Head coach Jon] Scheyer, the whole coaching staff's definitely been making me feel wanted," Harris said.

"They've watched our practices more than any other school has, so it means a lot. To feel wanted from Duke, I mean, it's a big deal. It's a really good program. I definitely wanna just see how the visit goes and go from there."

Harris has not scheduled any other visits at this point.

