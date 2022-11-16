Takeaways from Miami Hoops' 87-61 Win Over Florida A&M

Miami got off to slow starts in its first two games of the season, trailing each contest at halftime.

This was not the case on Tuesday, as the Hurricanes started strong against Florida A&M and ran away with a 87-61 victory.

Here are five takeaways from the game.

1. Norchad Omier was a force.

An offseason Arkansas State transfer, Norchad Omier was dominant in all aspects of Miami's win.

Omier finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The 6-foot-7 forward utilized his burst and explosiveness the out-run the Rattlers in transition and score easy baskets, as well as blow by whoever was guarding him on quick isolations.

In addition to his pair of blocks, Omier also totaled three steals by playing instinctive help-side defense.

2. Isaiah Wong has improved as a passer

The fourth-year guard has built a reputation as one of college basketball's most prolific scorers, but Isaiah Wong expanded his offensive arsenal past just his scoring ability.

Wong has averaged a career-high 4.7 assists per game through Miami's first three contests. His passes this season have been crisp and accurate, and that was no different against Florida A&M.

The Wooden Award Watch List nominee threw a pair of on-target lob passes to Omier and Wooga Poplar that were timed perfectly.

3. Wooga Poplar set a career-high.

After an inconsistent freshman season, Poplar's sophomore campaign has been much more impactful.

The 6-foot-5 guard has started Miami's first three games of the season, and he set a career-high in scoring with 15 points against Florida A&M.

Head coach Jim Larrañaga labeled Poplar as a "high-octane scorer" at last season's media day and the Philadelphia, Pa. native has started to show this potential.

4. Miami's transition offense has already clicked.

The Hurricanes' offensive identity has been their transition play.

Not only does Miami look to create points off of turnovers, but the team also fills lanes really well off of opposing teams' misses.

These fastbreak opportunities led to easy baskets for the 'Canes against Florida A&M, including this dunk by guard Bensley Joseph.

5. Multiple freshmen make their collegiate debuts.

Given the lopsided score, freshmen Christian Watson and Favour Aire made their collegiate debuts. First-year forward AJ Casey, who played limited minutes in Miami's win over UNC Greensboro, also checked into the game.

Casey scored his first career points on an aggressive drive to the basket and finished with five points. Watson also scored his first three collegiate points.

