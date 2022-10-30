Takeaways from Miami Hoops' 89-55 Win Over IUP

In the first game played at the Watsco Center this season, Miami men's basketball stormed past IUP, -x. The Hurricanes will begin their regular season at home on Nov. 7 against Lafayette.

Here are five takeaways from Miami's exhibition game victory.

1. Wooga Poplar played confidently.

Head coach Jim Larrañaga labeled Poplar as a "high-octane" scorer last season, and this was on full display against IUP, as the sophomore guard scored 15 points on 7-for-15 shooting from the field.

Poplar looked comfortable on mid-range pull-ups and utilized his athleticism and craftiness near the basket on attacks to the rim. He also made his first career start, indicating the leaps he made in his game over the offseason.

2. Norchad Omier was a jolt of energy.

The Arkansas State transfer was all over the place in his Miami debut, playing a huge role in what the Hurricanes did both offensively and defensively.

Whether on ball screens, from the dunker spot or while driving from the perimeter, Omier was a scoring threat. He also showed the ability to jump-start fastbreak opportunities.

Defensively, the third-year sophomore was active down in the paint and even defended the perimeter well when switched onto guards.

3. Miami was sharp in transition.

Given UM's new roster additions, it may take some time for its half-court offense to gel, but its transition offense already looks sharp.

The Hurricanes were at their best on Sunday when pushing the ball up the floor on fastbreaks. Miami had the fastbreak points advantage, outscoring IUP 27-3.

4. Nijel Pack did it all.

The Kansas State transfer finished with 11 points, nine of which were in the second half, and was impactful in other areas of the game.

Pack was a pesky on-ball defender and produced multiple turnovers in help defense by poking the ball free and reading passing lanes. He also facilitated the ball well, finishing with a game-high six assists.

5. Isaiah Wong shot the ball well.

The Preseason All-ACC First Team guard told All Hurricanes at Miami's media day that he wanted to improve his efficiency from deep. Wong showed off this improvement by shooting 3-for-3 from behind the arc against IUP.

With Miami's starting lineup consisting of four players who could attack the rim with ease, Wong will likely be asked to help space the floor on drive-and-kick opportunities.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.