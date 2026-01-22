Miami Lands Premier Pass Rusher Out of the Transfer Portal

The departure of Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor was always going to hurt the Miami Hurricanes defensive line for the following season. The goal was to replenish what was going to be lost with recruiting, and the transfer portal, and the Canes have landed one of the key remaining pieces to the defensive line puzzle for next season.

Former Missouri defensive star Damon Wilson II has landed with the Hurricanes out of the transfer portal.

He’s totaled 47 tackles, 12.5 sacks, one interception, two pass deflections, and one interception throughout three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs and Tigers. His breakout season was his last, finishing with nine sacks on the year.

In 2025, Wilson generated 54 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus, which was tied for the tenth most nationally. He also totaled nine sacks.

Wilson is considered the No. 8 overall player and No. 3 EDGE in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings.

Jason Taylor got another one to work with😳. Saw this young man play 2x live in 2025. He will be a top 10 pick in 2027 draft. https://t.co/k9D9Aa9upA — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 22, 2026

He adds more speed and power to the edge that will already have Marquise Lightfoot, Armondo Blount, and a healthy Hayden Lower running alongside side of him. The Defensive line will also have a return of Ahmad Moten and Justin Scott to man the middle.

Miami also added Boston College defensive back Omar Thornton and wide receivers Vandrevius Jacobs (South Carolina) and Cam Vaughn (West Virginia) out of the transfer portal. All took visits last week and waited for the Canes to handle business against Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl before making their commitment.

The Hurricanes wait on the final say of star Duke quarterback Darian Mensah and his star 1000-yard receiver Cooper Barkate, who has also entered the transfer portal.

The Canes have a good squad for next season that should be in contention for a College Football Playoff Berth. However, the most important thing is to get the team together and focus on winning the ACC for the first time in program histroy.

Miami Loses Potential Starting Quarterback to the Transfer Portal, Who is Next?

After whiffing on two transfer portal quarterbacks, Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes went back to the well that worked last season for star cornerback Xavier Lucas. Star Duke quarterback Darian Mensah has attempted to enter the transfer portal, but thanks to a pre-existing NIL deal he signed with Duke a season ago, he is not being sued to stay and play for the program.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: