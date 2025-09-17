Carson Beck Reveals Mindset Going Into Running The Ball At Quarterback
Carson Beck has wheels. The engine that gets them moving was revved up beautifully against USF Saturday night. Beck stacked up six rushing attempts against the Bulls inside Hard Rock Stadium. His six rushing attempts were the most Beck has had in a game since November 29 last season against Georgia Tech while playing for the Georgia Bulldogs.
In 13 games last season, Beck ran the ball six or more times in only three games. Beck has never been a consistent runner on the collegiate level. That doesn't mean he can't be effective on the ground. It means he's never been in a system that's demanded him to develop that skill and the mindset it takes to run.
Beck will do what it takes to win
Beck explained exactly what kind of mindset he enforces when it's time to become a ball carrier while speaking to media Tuesday afternoon. If running means the Hurricanes win games, he's willing to run.
"I mean, I'm not really thinking about, you know, not really getting hurt or anything like that. I'm just playing the game, right? If my number's called on to do that, then I'm more than willing to go run, right? And it's far from the main part of my game. It's not something that I'm gonna do every play or that we're gonna obviously depend on, but it's something that I'm willing to do."- Beck explaining mindset as a runner
Beck stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 220 pounds. The Hurricanes quarterback as a disciplined and strategic runner is a force to be reckoned with regardless of how elite the rest of his offense may or may not be. To know how and when to run as a quarterback is extremely effective for Beck's personal production, but for the entire offense as well.
Great coverage on defense leads to elongated time in the pocket. A rare mistake from an elite tackle leads to a vulnerable blindside and a need to escape. Coach Mario Cristobal can trust Beck to protect the football and to be an extremely hard tackle inside the five-yard line. There's a number of scenarios that could prompt Beck's running services and its Beck who actually wants to run the most.
Beck draws run plays for himself in meetings
Beck's lack of consistent rushing attempts throughout his college tenure has not been his own fault. In his fifth college football season, Beck is making pitches for his coaching staff to run the ball more.
"it's something that I always joke about, literally every single day of camp, I'd walk in in the morning, and I'd go up on the whiteboard in Coach Dawson's office or if we were already in the quarterback meeting, I'd go up on the board, and I'd draw like, quarterback power, quarterback counter, and everybody just laughed at me cause we're literally never gonna run that ever, even if I begged them to do it every single day, but no, it's a good little joke that I always do with them, but it was good that I actually got the opportunity to do it a little bit in this last game."- Beck pitching run plays for himself
Training camp saw Beck constantly making trips to the whiteboard to call direct running plays for himself. He didn't scribble up draw plays to the fool the defense or a play action bootleg to deceive linebackers. Beck is someone who wants to be the reason an offense succeeds.
He even revealed being used as a run-only quarterback for the first two years of playing football in high school. Beck has the mindset to be ready for anything this Hurricanes offense asks of him.
"I want the ball in my hand, that's the way, I mean, my mind is programmed. Like, I want the ball in my hands every single play. Like, I want it to be on me, like, I want to go make plays, whether that's with my arm or with my legs... I mean, shoot, when I was in high school, my freshman-sophomore year, I would literally get put in just to run a ball. I'd literally go in and not even throw."- Beck on being a runner in high school
What's next for Carson Beck?
Beck earned his first rushing touchdown of the season as well to cap off an effective night on the ground. The Florida Gators have held strong when it comes to rushing defense despite the underwhelming 1-2 win-loss record. They rank 23rd in rushing yards allowed with just 87 rushing yards allowed per game against them.
The Hurricanes have been dominant on both sides of the ball. The defense ranks 15th in rushing yards allowed per game. The Gators travel down to Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday night at 7:30pm for their 58th meeting all-time.
