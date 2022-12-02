Takeaways from Miami Hoops' 68-61 Win Over Rutgers

Miami defeated Rutgers on Wednesday night, 68-61. The Hurricanes have come out on top in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for four consecutive years.

Here are five takeaways from the game.

1. Miami stormed past Rutgers in the second half.

The Scarlett Knights held a double-digit lead with 14:04 remaining in the game, but a 7-0 scoring run by Miami guard Isaiah Wong cut Rutgers' lead to only three.

The Hurricanes continued to chip away and prevailed for their first win against Rutgers since 2016.

Miami's stout defense led this comeback. The Scarlet Knights shot only 31.4% from the field in the second half and were held scoreless in the contest's final 2:45 of game time.

2. Wong, Miller and Omier formed a 'Big 3'

The trio of guards Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller, along with forward Norchad Omier, combined for 50 of Miami's 68 points.

Miller knocked down three of Miami's six shots from deep, while Omier's jump shot from the high post with 1:22 left in the second half gave UM the game-leading basket.

3. Nijel Pack stepped up in the second half.

The Kansas State transfer had a first half to forget, as he was held scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting from the field.

Pack rebounded in the second half, scoring eight points, including a timely 3-pointer with 0:24 left to extend Miami's lead to five.

Without the sophomore guard's late-game heroics, the Hurricanes might not have been able to come out on top.

4. Cam Spencer was held in check.

Entering the game, Spencer was the Scarlet Knights' leading per-game scorer, but the Hurricanes shut him down.

The senior guard scored a season-low three points on 1-for-10 shooting against Miami. The senior also turned the ball over twice.

Rutgers was led in scoring by guard Caleb McConnell and center Clifford Omoruyi, who finished with 16 points each.

5. ACC play awaits.

Miami plays its first ACC game of the season on Sunday, December 4 against Louisville, which is still searching for its first win of the season.

Despite their early-season struggles, the Cardinals cannot be thought of as an afterthought, given how unpredictable ACC play can be.

Tip-off between Miami and Louisville is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

